Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents By: PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

SQD $0.16839 -0.85% TOKEN $0.01291 -3.51% JUNE $0.0924 +1.76% OPEN $0.00000001107 +2.40% NOW $0.00497 +1.01% POPCAT $0.2295 -5.12%

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.