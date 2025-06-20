Brazilian government opens tender for cryptocurrency trading monitoring contract

By: PANews
2025/06/20 17:01
PANews reported on June 20 that according to Bitcoin.com, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security issued a contract tender notice on June 20, planning to purchase a cryptocurrency tracking software system. The software must support transaction monitoring of at least 12 mainstream blockchains such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, and must be able to expand more blockchains in the future and obtain key data such as IP addresses, geographic locations and wallet addresses. The system will be deployed in 15 state capitals first, and the contract period is 36 months. The Brazilian government has recently stepped up its efforts to combat cryptocurrency crimes, and has launched four large-scale special operations in the past year, involving many cases of money laundering and illegal encryption activities.

