Opinion: US politicians promoting meme coins and regulators abandoning crypto lawsuits have fueled crypto crime

By: PANews
2025/06/20 17:21
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0989-9.92%
Memecoin
MEME$0.0025-0.15%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Cointelegraph, blockchain security experts ZachXBT and Taylor Monahan pointed out that the promotion of meme coins by US politicians and the abandonment of some crypto lawsuits by regulators have contributed to crypto crimes. Data shows that the losses caused by hacker attacks, phishing scams and runaway scams in the first quarter of 2025 exceeded US$2 billion. ZachXBT criticized the regulatory direction for losing focus and failing to effectively combat paid promotions without disclosure. Monahan believes that the current cost of crime is extremely low and the profits are huge, resulting in hackers and scammers continuing to pour into the field. Experts warn that without effective regulatory measures, this "crime super cycle" may continue to worsen.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Big Banks Push to Dismantle GENIUS Act as Crypto Group Fights Back

Big Banks Push to Dismantle GENIUS Act as Crypto Group Fights Back

TLDR: Blockchain Association warned banks want to roll back GENIUS Act protections, risking consumer access to stablecoin innovation. Letter to Congress stresses GENIUS guarantees one-to-one reserves, oversight, and clarity for U.S. crypto companies. Banking lobby argues stablecoins threaten deposits, though deposits total $18T versus $277B in stablecoins worldwide. Campaign launched to raise awareness and push [...] The post Big Banks Push to Dismantle GENIUS Act as Crypto Group Fights Back appeared first on Blockonomi.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03109+1.43%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03335-0.02%
Union
U$0.0102+0.80%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/30 02:27
Share
PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

The post PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Luisa Crawford Sep 18, 2025 16:45 PayPal’s stablecoin PYUSD0 is set to integrate with the Sei network, leveraging LayerZero’s crosschain technology for enhanced financial settlement capabilities. PayPal’s native stablecoin, PYUSD0, is poised to make its debut on the Sei network, marking a significant development in the realm of digital finance. According to Sei, this integration is powered by LayerZero’s crosschain technology, which promises to enhance PYUSD0’s capabilities in the global financial settlement landscape. PYUSD0’s Role in Digital Commerce As a stablecoin backed by one of the largest digital payment platforms globally, PYUSD0 is designed to bridge the gap between everyday commerce and onchain finance. With over 434 million active users and more than $1.2 billion in total value locked (TVL), PYUSD0 is becoming a trusted and widely integrated stablecoin in the market. The integration with Sei is expected to further solidify its role in digital commerce by leveraging Sei’s preferred settlement layer for global finance. Integration with Sei Network Sei is recognized for its financial settlement capabilities, offering sub-second finality, low fees, and institutional-grade throughput. The integration of PYUSD0 into Sei is set to provide users with a seamless experience, allowing for fast and secure transactions. This move is also expected to enhance the stablecoin’s composability across decentralized finance (DeFi) and capital markets. LayerZero’s Crosschain Technology LayerZero plays a pivotal role in this integration by enabling PYUSD0 to move seamlessly across networks. Its decentralized messaging protocol ensures deep liquidity and efficient crosschain settlements. This technological advancement positions PYUSD0 not just as a tool for payments but as a universal asset that can power various applications, chains, and markets. Implications for Global Finance The collaboration between PayPal, LayerZero, and Sei represents a convergence of mainstream payments and onchain markets. By combining PayPal’s extensive…
1
1$0.005663-28.37%
SEI
SEI$0.2936-1.74%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.06672-3.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 18:08
Share
XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement

XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement

TLDR XRP rose above $3 on Oct 2, trading at $3.04 with a market cap of $181.8 billion and 24-hour volume exceeding $6.1 billion VivoPower International completed a $19 million equity raise at $6.05 per share to fund XRP treasury operations and debt repayment The Nasdaq-listed company repositioned itself as a digital treasury firm with [...] The post XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$3.0467+2.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01305+2.75%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02686-0.48%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/03 15:15
Share

Trending News

More

Big Banks Push to Dismantle GENIUS Act as Crypto Group Fights Back

PayPal’s PYUSD0 Stablecoin Expands to Sei via LayerZero

XRP Price: Token Hits $3 Following VivoPower Treasury Announcement

Thousands Of New Millionaires Added Overnight? CLS Mining: Get Rich Quick In The Crypto World

SWIFT vs XRP Explained: Ripple CEO Breaks Down the Market Impact