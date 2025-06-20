Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/20 13:00
Bitcoin
BTC$121,868.54-0.77%
  • Semler Scientific announced that it plans to hold 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027.
  • The company intends to begin with a Bitcoin treasury of 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025.
  • Semler Scientific currently holds 4,449 BTC in its treasury, worth $464 million.

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.

Semler Scientific looks to inject 105,000 BTC into treasury by 2027

Nasdaq-listed healthcare company Semler Scientific (SMLR) has named Joe Burnett as its new Director of Bitcoin Strategy, according to a press release on Thursday. The company claims that Burnett's inclusion could help advance its Bitcoin treasury strategy and “deliver long-term value to our stockholders.”

Alongside the appointment, the firm revealed a bold three-year plan to acquire up to 105,000 BTC. The company intends to fund the purchases through a combination of equity and debt financing, as well as cash flow from its operations.

Semler aims to hold 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, 42,000 BTC by the close of 2026 and ultimately 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The company currently holds 4,449 BTC in its treasury, worth about $464 million at current prices.

Semler claims it has achieved a 287% BTC yield and realized a $177 million gain on its bitcoin holdings as of June 3, 2025, since adopting the Bitcoin Standard in May 2024.

The company also claims to be the second public company in the US to have adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy, following Michael Saylor's Strategy.

Semler introduced its Bitcoin strategy with its first-ever BTC purchase on May 28, acquiring 581 BTC for $40 million at the time. It went on to increase its holdings to 929 BTC at a total cost of $63 million by August 2024.

“Semler Scientific is committed to massively growing its Bitcoin treasury in a highly accretive manner for stockholders, guided by a long-term conviction that Bitcoin is the ultimate long-duration asset to hold,” said Joe Burnett in the press release.

Semler Scientific's stock rose over 11% on Thursday following the announcement.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG Price Prediction, Bitcoin Hyper Prediction, And Why Pepeto Dominates 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy

BlockDAG Price Prediction, Bitcoin Hyper Prediction, And Why Pepeto Dominates 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy

Which project is positioned to spearhead the 2025 bull run and reward investors with substantial gains?   In a crowded field of emerging tokens vying for attention, only a handful are expected to make a real impact. Among them, Pepeto (PEPETO) is rapidly gaining momentum. While projects like BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper spark curiosity, Pepeto is […]
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.27292-4.93%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022-6.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002015-1.12%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/26 00:00
Share
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 29)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 29)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 29, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01404+9.26%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.025-28.57%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.03%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 18:00
Share
Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Visa Direct is piloting USDC and EURC stablecoins to cut pre-funding needs and boost liquidity in cross-border payments.   Visa has launched a pilot that uses stablecoins for near-instant cross-border payouts. The program was announced at the recent SIBOS conference in Frankfurt, and lets banks/ payment providers pre-fund transactions with Circle’s USDC and EURC. Why […] The post Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.03%
Boost
BOOST$0.09326-5.74%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22147-2.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 08:45
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG Price Prediction, Bitcoin Hyper Prediction, And Why Pepeto Dominates 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 29)

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Yale researchers play down effects of AI-related job losses

Maxi Doge Hype Surges, But BlockDAG’s Presale Nears Record $410M