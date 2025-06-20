Cisco Talos: New North Korean threat ‘PylangGhost’ targets crypto workers through fake job sites

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/20 14:13

Cisco’s threat intelligence organization, Cisco Talos, has detected a new Python-based malware called ‘PylangGhost.’ It is linked to the North Korean hacking group, Famous Chollima.

According to a recent blogpost by Cisco Tallos, the PylangGhost is exclusively used by North Korea-affiliated cyber threat actors to infiltrate the hardware belonging to job seekers looking for roles in the crypto industry.

The PylangGhost is a new kind of Python-based remote access trojan that functions similarly to the previously documented GolangGhost RAT that was discovered by Cisco Talos back in December 2024.

Most recently, the cybersecurity firm found that it has been actively used by the hacking group called Famous Chollima to infiltrate Windows systems, while continuing to deploy a Golang-based version for MacOS users. So far, open-source data indicates that most of the victims affected by the malware are based in India.

Famous Chollima is also nicknamed “Wagemole” because of their repeated attempts to steal passwords and infiltrate user’s crypto wallets as well as nab other sensitive information through fake job openings online.

How do North Korean hackers catch their victims?

According to the report, the hacker group lures its victims in through fake job interview campaigns using social engineering. The attackers then create fake job sites that impersonate major crypto firms, including Coinbase, Robinhood and Uniswap among others.

The victims are then required to take part in multiple steps, initiated by fake recruiters. They are then invited to open fraudulent skill-testing websites where their personal information is gathered.

When preparing for the fake interview, the user is then tricked into enabling permission for the site to access their camera and microphone access. During this phase, the fake recruiter will ask them to copy and execute malicious commands under the pretense of installing updated video drivers.

Upon command execution, the malware is able to infiltrate their device. The command enables remote control access of the infected device and grants attackers access to cookies and credentials from over 80 browser extensions.

These include access to password managers and cryptocurrency wallets, including MetaMask, 1Password, NordPass, Phantom, Bitski, Initia, TronLink and MultiverseX.

As previously reported by crypto in April, another North Korean hacking collective, Lazarus Group, have also used similar methods to lure in users. The attackers would deploy fake job applications with at least three strains of detected malware linked to North Korean cyber operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

BlockDAG Price Prediction, Bitcoin Hyper Prediction, And Why Pepeto Dominates 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy

BlockDAG Price Prediction, Bitcoin Hyper Prediction, And Why Pepeto Dominates 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy

Which project is positioned to spearhead the 2025 bull run and reward investors with substantial gains?   In a crowded field of emerging tokens vying for attention, only a handful are expected to make a real impact. Among them, Pepeto (PEPETO) is rapidly gaining momentum. While projects like BlockDAG and Bitcoin Hyper spark curiosity, Pepeto is […]
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.27292-4.93%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003022-6.61%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002015-1.12%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/26 00:00
Share
Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 29)

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 29)

Stay Ahead with Our Timely Insights of Today’s Next Crypto to Explode Check out our Live Next Crypto to Explode Updates for September 29, 2025! Crypto is so unthinkably huge at the moment, a nearly $4 trillion industry that’s aiming for world domination. Recent headlines talk of Circle and Mastercard planning to add USDC to […]
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01404+9.26%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.025-28.57%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.03%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/09/30 18:00
Share
Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Visa Direct is piloting USDC and EURC stablecoins to cut pre-funding needs and boost liquidity in cross-border payments.   Visa has launched a pilot that uses stablecoins for near-instant cross-border payouts. The program was announced at the recent SIBOS conference in Frankfurt, and lets banks/ payment providers pre-fund transactions with Circle’s USDC and EURC. Why […] The post Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
USDCoin
USDC$0.9993+0.03%
Boost
BOOST$0.09326-5.74%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22147-2.59%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/01 08:45
Share

Trending News

More

BlockDAG Price Prediction, Bitcoin Hyper Prediction, And Why Pepeto Dominates 2025’s Best Crypto To Buy

Next Crypto to Explode Live News Today: Timely Insights for Chart Sniffers (September 29)

Visa Is Directly Testing Stablecoins As Cash Alternative

Yale researchers play down effects of AI-related job losses

Maxi Doge Hype Surges, But BlockDAG’s Presale Nears Record $410M