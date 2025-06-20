Financial Times: BBC threatens to take legal action against AI company Perplexity for content scraping By: PANews 2025/06/20 12:18

PANews reported on June 20 that according to the Financial Times: The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) threatened to take legal action against artificial intelligence startup Perplexity for content scraping.