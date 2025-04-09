Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?

By: PANews
2025/04/09 17:40
Threshold
T$0.01543-3.38%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4968+3.50%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01305-1.21%
Salamanca
DON$0.000746-1.97%
ERA
ERA$0.545-2.69%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002974-8.18%

Author: Grant Blocmates

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

In the latest Y Combinator startup camp, members were asked: "What percentage of your code base is generated by AI?" A quarter of the entrepreneurs said that 95% of their code was generated by AI.

For better or worse, Andrej Karpathy (former director of Tesla AI and founding member of OpenAI) coined the term “Vibe Coding”.

In short, this means that even tech-savvy people like you and me can generate code by typing in text (prompt words). Today, this has prompted many "dreamers" to postpone their job searches and instead try to build the next Facebook.

Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?

Highly successful independent entrepreneur Pieter Levels recently demonstrated how this is possible with Cursor, Grok, and Claude in his almost entirely AI-generated flight simulation game, which is now generating $85,000 in recurring revenue per month through embedded advertising.

There are still quite a few bugs in this mode that require a basic understanding of the actual situation to solve, especially when you are madly typing on the keyboard, trying to get it to generate an application.

Naturally, some real developers emerged to provide consulting and debugging services to the new generation of pure AI programmers (yes, the front end is done by Vibe Coding).

Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?

As these cutting-edge models continue to improve and get better at generating code from natural language (text and speech), their output will become extremely efficient.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently said that in "three to six months," we will be at a stage where 90% of the code is written by AI. And in twelve months, AI will be able to "write almost all the code."

What would the world be like if this were the case?

Who will be the loser?

The cost of building applications has approached zero. The SaaS subscription services that you were reluctant to pay for before can now be reproduced at a much lower cost.

If a SaaS company doesn’t build a strong enough moat through network effects, hard-to-copy products, or tight legal intellectual property, it’s doomed.

I’m talking about you, Docusign and Typeform.

Additionally, it will be more efficient to build native products in-house through MCP that can connect to team workflows, knowledge bases, and existing databases.

I think that efficient talents who are familiar with building AI may be one of the most urgently needed positions for small and medium-sized enterprises at present.

As some extremely powerful small models come online, companies will be able to run all processes internally through local machines or models, which will greatly benefit privacy protection and operational security.

Teams that still believe that “good wine needs no bush” is an effective marketing strategy will eventually be eliminated by smarter teams who simply copy their products and do a better job of marketing them.

Who will be the winner?

As code generation models evolve, the playing field is leveling from a technical perspective, and the teams that can dominate the battle for user mind share and attention will come out on top.

Good marketing comes from knowing your core audience because you are your core audience. If all products were the same, apps would become (more) a fashion item that people use to show off.

"I use Claude because I know it better than anyone else. I won't use the well-known ChatGPT, which is for newbies who know nothing about it."

For an app to be cool, it has to be really cool. The branding, market positioning, and cultural sensitivity all have to be spot on.

Guess what? Big language models won’t be able to do this in the near future. Why? Because humans are far more complex than AI can imagine.

Subcultures are incomprehensible to those outside their closed circles. What is amazing to one person may be bland to another.

We may see a world where everyone will have a personalized user experience journey and exclusive user interface tailored for them based on their personal preferences without even realizing it.

Graphic designers, creative directors, marketing experts, and UI/UX wizards all play roles in organizations that require excellent taste and an eye for anticipating trends.

These roles will perform well and this will never change. Models cannot know what they don’t know. In their most basic form, they are essentially word prediction machines.

Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?

 Note: I’m fully aware that the term “app coins” sounds silly; irony really can’t be conveyed through words.

Unless you have extensive connections and have successfully invested in companies such as Anthropic, Cursor, OpenAI, and Perplexity, or have invested in potential stocks such as Lovable, Replit, and LindyAI at the application layer, you can only continue to find joy in misery.

If you’re a high-risk speculator who believes crypto is the future of France, some of the teams I’ve spoken to recently are working on building such projects.

The idea is "app coins." These cryptocurrencies would serve as memecoins, both representing and actually supporting the founders or small teams that build the apps of the future.

Tokens are the best tool to solve the cold start problem, which kills more ideas than any other factor.

Founders and small teams that have difficulty attracting the first 10 to 100 users can effectively break through this dilemma through token mechanisms and speculative properties.

Humans are naturally inclined to speculate. But they also want to speculate fairly. The idea of ​​a young person who can discover the next big idea is a big deal.

Application Token Theory in the Vibe Coding Era: Why Will It Give Birth to a Huge Wave of Wealth?

Have you seen this app? Cal AI takes a picture of your food and estimates the calories to within 10%. Sounds like everyone's first startup idea, right?

This is a team of four teenagers who used a product on the MyFitnessPal platform to create a business with an annual revenue of up to $20 million. How did they do it? Through precise market positioning, they locked in the target customer group and carried out targeted marketing.

They heavily reinvest their revenue into influencer marketing every month (which works really well in the fitness industry) and position their product for the average user: its product design is extremely simple, fresh, and fun.

They also make it clear that if you are training for Mr. Olympia, a top bodybuilding event, this product is not for you.

How many times has this product failed? If I had to guess, hundreds of times.

What we’re going to see next are applications that are launched alongside tokens, which, for better or worse, will at least allow them to gain some initial attention.

Will there be loopholes? Definitely.

Will some of them become outright vaporware? Most likely.

(Note: The term vaporware refers to software or products that are highly publicized before their official release, but are delayed for a long time or even fail to be released in the end. It often carries the ironic connotation of false publicity or failure to deliver on promises.)

Was this going to happen no matter what? Of course.

But what excites me is that through the code generation model and the concept of vibe coding (although the name is a bit embarrassing for me), anyone can bring ideas to market anywhere and at any time.

Introverts who don’t like carrots touching peas on their plates can now bring products to market without having to make eye contact or talk to anyone. This is a model worth looking forward to.

Teams I'm watching:

  • Kaito: In today’s era, mind share and attention are king, and even a newbie can launch a product.
  • dev.fun: Based on Solana's Vibe coding platform, it helps independent founders or small teams realize products from 0 to 1 and supports the tokenization of ideas. Add points to buidl.
  • Tryoharaa: Another platform that "turns ideas into projects in one click", developed based on the Base chain, with smooth UI/UX. The team is also hardcore, and Brexton is a big shot.
  • SendAI: Initially focused on intelligent agents, it has now transformed into an application ecosystem platform that can be used by anyone.
  • TaroBase: Pretty low-key, but Alliance is said to be incubating them.

These are just a few examples that come to mind, but I suspect we will see some amazing independent creators emerge and wow us, and I think we will see a billion dollar project built by a single founder in the next 12 months.

In short: with the help of artificial intelligence, anyone can turn ideas into actual products, even if they don’t know how to program. The tokenization mechanism has given rise to speculation, which greatly increases the possibility of "developers" attracting users in the early stages. An explosive growth in application development is coming.

Finally, if this fantasy I have conjured up in my head comes true, we will witness the largest wealth creation in history, which will not only allow founders to accumulate unimaginable wealth, but also provide ordinary investors who stay sharp with the opportunity to invest before everyone else.

We are seeing a huge demand to level the playing field and treat retail investors more fairly. Pumpfun was an equal and reverse response to low float, high FDV scams, but it is still not an ideal solution.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.000409+4.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1189-6.37%
RWAX
APP$0.001942-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.113-3.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013507-0.48%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers staat momenteel rond $229. Op weekbasis steeg de koers met 12,72%. Het all-time high ligt op $294. De bulls bleven de afgelopen weken actief rond $180 tot $200, waardoor dit bereik nog steeds een stevige basis vormt. Kan de Solana koers binnenkort genoeg kracht tonen om opnieuw richting $253 te bewegen? Solana koers: de technische zones blijven bepalend Het prijsverloop laat zien dat de bulls en bears elkaar rond vaste zones blijven treffen. Tussen $180 en $200 duwen de bulls de koers telkens omhoog. Deze herhaalde steun geeft het Solana netwerk een stabiele basis. De weerstand ligt hoger, rond $253 en $260. Een wekelijkse candle boven $260 kan de consolidatie doorbreken. Vanuit daar wijzen de Fibonacci extensies op koersdoelen rond $350 en mogelijk richting $520. Deze methode berekent toekomstige niveaus door eerdere bewegingen te vermenigvuldigen, waardoor handelaren inzicht krijgen in potentiële uitbreidingen. Zolang de Solana koers rond $229 blijft handelen, ligt de focus op de prijszone tussen $200 en $260. A weekly close above $260 could ignite a Solana $SOL bull rally to $520. pic.twitter.com/ZfkD2gcaHV — Ali (@ali_charts) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De SOL liquidity schuift van long- naar shortposities Een recente daling kwam voort uit een liquiditeitsschok. Overmatig gebruik van leverage door longposities gaf marketmakers de kans om miljarden aan SOL posities te liquideren. Dat zorgde voor een snelle terugval naar lagere niveaus. If you wondered why $SOL had such amazing pullback. Very simple. Degens MAX long Solana. MM dumped it all the way down and grabbed billions. Now the shorts liquidity is above us. God willing pic.twitter.com/th4kH5mi3o — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) October 3, 2025 Na deze reset stapelen de shorts zich nu juist boven de huidige Solana koers op. Dit betekent dat een doorbraak omhoog veel shortposities kan dwingen te sluiten. Dat mechanisme staat bekend als een short squeeze en kan rallies versnellen doordat de bears worden gedwongen om terug te kopen. Het verschil in liquiditeit fungeert zo als brandstof voor een nieuwe impuls. $253 blijft het kortetermijn kantelpunt voor SOL Op kortere tijdframes ligt de nadruk voor de SOL prijs op $253. Hier strandden meerdere pogingen van de Solana koers om hoger te sluiten. Crypto-analist Crypto Tony stelt dat een duidelijke candle boven dit niveau ruimte biedt richting $280 tot $300. Met de actuele SOL koers rond $229 is dat niveau nog niet in zicht, waardoor consolidatie voorlopig het overheersende beeld blijft. $SOL / $USD – Update Your safest long is a reclaim of $253. Then it is show time pic.twitter.com/njBedixCFx — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2025 On-chain Solana signalen versterken de fundamentele basis Naast de prijsactie geeft de on-chain data een sterk signaal. Het stablecoin aanbod binnen Solana heeft een all-time high bereikt. Dit betekent dat steeds meer liquiditeit het netwerk binnenstroomt. Stablecoins vormen vaak het startpunt voor handel en DeFi activiteiten. Solana ATH in stablecoins onchain pic.twitter.com/K3SAwAFYeB — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 3, 2025 Meer stablecoins in omloop binnen het ecosysteem verhogen de kapitaal efficiëntie. Dit maakt het eenvoudiger om handel, leningen en liquiditeitspools te voeden. In eerdere SOL cycli liep een stijging in stablecoinreserves vaak vooruit op een bredere koersstijging. Dat wijst op vertrouwen van investeerders dat het Solana netwerk verdere groei kan opvangen. Lange termijn patroon met oplopende druk Op de lange termijn vormt de Solana koers al vier jaar een grote ascending triangle. Dit is een patroon waarbij hogere bodems blijven terugkeren terwijl de weerstand horizontaal blijft. Zo ontstaat een wig die spanning opbouwt. De bovenkant van dit patroon ligt rond $260 tot $270. Elke poging om dit niveau te doorbreken, vergroot de kans dat de opgebouwde druk zich ontlaadt. Technisch gezien is dit een van de meest herkenbare patronen voor een opwaartse uitbraak. Als de Solana koers dit niveau overtuigend weet te doorbreken, bevestigt dat dat het vizier op hogere regionen wordt gericht, mogelijk boven $500. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2237-0.84%
Wink
LIKE$0.010373-17.08%
OP
OP$0.721-3.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them