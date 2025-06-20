Trump to hold national security meeting at 11 p.m. By: PANews 2025/06/20 10:37

PANews reported on June 20, market news: US President Trump will hold a US National Security Meeting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday (11 p.m. Beijing Time).