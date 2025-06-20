A-share stablecoin concept fell in the short term, Eastcompeace fell more than 8% By: PANews 2025/06/20 09:38

According to PANews on June 20, A-share stablecoin concepts fell in the short term, with Dongxin Heping falling more than 8%, followed by Zhengyuan Wisdom, Yuxin Technology, Jida Zhengyuan, and Tianyang Technology.