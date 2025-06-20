Source: Israel plans to strike Fordow nuclear facility within days, regardless of whether the United States joins the war

By: PANews
2025/06/20 08:32
PANews reported on June 20 that two Israeli security sources revealed to Iran International Television that Israel hopes that the United States can use its superior firepower to destroy Iran's Fordow underground nuclear facility, but if military results and public opinion allow, Israel may act alone in the next few days. The above sources still believe that joint action with the United States is the most likely option, which is expected to be implemented within 48 to 72 hours at the latest. The source added that the attack could begin as early as Friday evening, but Israel is also weighing acting alone to avoid losing the military advantage gained this week. An anonymous Israeli intelligence source said: "This is the only way to force Iran to make concessions that it would not otherwise make and bring it back to the negotiating table - we need the United States to take action."

