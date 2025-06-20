Data: A whale borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3983 ETH By: PANews 2025/06/20 08:55

AAVE $280.28 -3.91% JUNE $0.0924 +1.76% ETH $4,455.54 -1.64%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to Lookonchain, the whale address 0x9992 borrowed 10 million USDT from Aave again 4 hours ago and bought 3,983 ETH at a price of $2,510.64.