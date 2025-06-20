Semler Scientific appoints Bitcoin strategy director, plans to hold 105,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2027

By: PANews
2025/06/20 07:27
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,1+3,30%
JOE
JOE$0,1687+0,11%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to PR Newswire, Semler Scientific , a US listed company, announced the appointment of Joe Burnett as director of Bitcoin strategy and set a three-year Bitcoin reserve target: at least 10,000 Bitcoins by the end of 2025 , 42,000 by the end of 2026 , and 105,000 by the end of 2027. The company will promote Bitcoin accumulation through equity, debt financing and operating cash flow. Chairman Eric Semler said that Burnett 's joining will help the company's long-term Bitcoin strategic goals. Since adopting Bitcoin as the main reserve asset in 2024 , the company has achieved a Bitcoin yield of approximately 287% and a book profit of US$ 177 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ethereum Foundation Unveils Next Phase Of Its Privacy Revolution

Ethereum Foundation Unveils Next Phase Of Its Privacy Revolution

The Ethereum Foundation (EF) has formalized a new leadership structure for its privacy program, elevating privacy from a set of parallel initiatives to a coordinated “Privacy @ EF” cluster that is explicitly organized around real-world use cases and deployability. Ethereum Makes Privacy A Priority In an October 1 post titled “Privacy Cluster Leadership Announcement,” EF […]
RealLink
REAL$0,08073+1,85%
1
1$0,006166-7,54%
Share
Bitcoinist2025/10/03 10:00
Share
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Ethereum price predictions are turning heads, with analysts suggesting ETH could climb to $10,000 by 2026 as institutional demand and network upgrades drive growth. While Ethereum remains a blue-chip asset, investors looking for sharper multiples are eyeing Layer Brett (LBRETT). Currently in presale at just $0.0058, the Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is drawing huge [...] The post Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Bluefin
BLUE$0,1209-23,41%
Solayer
LAYER$0,4244+0,40%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002553+3,44%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Donald Trump Jr. Calls Media Treatment a 'Disaster', Likens Deplatforming to Crypto Debanking

Donald Trump Jr. Calls Media Treatment a 'Disaster', Likens Deplatforming to Crypto Debanking

At Singapore’s largest crypto conference, Donald Trump Jr. said World Liberty Financial is both a financial and media alternative, arguing mainstream outlets have discredited themselves.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,748+0,59%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0,0392-6,48%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/03 09:53
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Foundation Unveils Next Phase Of Its Privacy Revolution

Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH Targets $10,000 In 2026 But Layer Brett Could Reach $1 From $0.0058

Donald Trump Jr. Calls Media Treatment a 'Disaster', Likens Deplatforming to Crypto Debanking

Ripple’s Tech Chief Transitions to Board Role After 13 Years

What’s Ahead For Reed Sheppard In 2026?