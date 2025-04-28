PA Daily | It is suspected that about $330 million of BTC was stolen and converted into XMR; Binance Wallet will launch MilkyWay TGE event

By: PANews
2025/04/28 17:30
Bitcoin
BTC$121,674.93-0.57%
Monero
XMR$324.1-0.52%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02483-0.08%

Today's news tips:

Swiss Spar Supermarkets to Soon Accept Bitcoin Payments in All Stores

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.06 billion last week, the second highest in history

ZachXBT: Approximately $330 million in BTC was suspected to be stolen and quickly converted to XMR, causing XMR to rise by 50%

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the TRON network

Binance Wallet to Launch MilkyWay (MILK) Token TGE on April 29

Binance will perform wallet maintenance on the Ethereum network on April 30, which is expected to take 1 hour

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the TRON network

Bitwise CEO: Low Google Bitcoin searches show that the current market is not driven by retail investors

Regulatory/Macro

Swiss Spar Supermarkets to Soon Accept Bitcoin Payments in All Stores

According to Bitcoin News, Bitcoin payments will be expanded to all Swiss Spar supermarkets after a successful pilot in Zug and Kreuzlingen. The service will be launched as soon as possible.

Viewpoint

10x Research: Bitcoin is blocked around $94,000 to $95,000 and may experience short-term consolidation before breaking through $100,000

10x Research points out that although Bitcoin is hovering in the resistance range of $94,000 to $95,000, and bearish signals are increasing in the short term, Korean crypto retail traders may soon turn to a certain altcoin. Two reversal indicators have turned bearish, and the stochastic oscillator has reached 95%, indicating that there may be downside risks in the short term. However, this may be a short-term consolidation phase before breaking through $100,000.

DWF Labs: Prioritizes investment in teams with real revenue and strong execution capabilities, and advises founders to ensure that they have sufficient funds to cope with a long-term bear market.

Alessia Baumgar, Vice President of Ecosystem at DWF Labs, shared key investment strategies and advice for founders. She pointed out that the current market environment is full of challenges and many investors remain cautious, while DWF Labs selectively deploys capital and seeks opportunities in a difficult macro environment. As a multi-stage and industry-agnostic investor, DWF Labs focuses on emerging blockchain networks, stablecoins, and payment solutions. She advises founders to be conservative, cut costs as much as possible, recruit carefully, and ensure that there is enough funds to cope with a long-term bear market. In terms of investment criteria, DWF Labs prioritizes teams with actual revenue sources and strong execution capabilities.

The founder of Base reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins: ETH will continue to be used as the native asset to pay for Gas fees

Jesse, the founder of Base, shared Base's development plan and strategic positioning in Asia at a Chinese community event. Jesse said Base has recruited a country director in the Philippines and plans to expand the team in Indonesia and Singapore. In addition, Base will work closely with Chinese developers to provide more communication channels and resources. Jesse believes that on-chain social platforms such as Zora can subvert the traditional model and return control to creators. Regarding future token issuance, Jesse said that Base currently has no plans to issue new network tokens and will continue to use ETH as the native asset to pay for Gas fees. Base is committed to decentralized development to ensure user autonomy over assets and the fairness of transaction sorting. Jesse also introduced the Base Batches global developer program, which provides resources such as funding, exposure, and mentor support to help developers develop from the creative stage to the company. Related reading: Jesse, head of the Base chain, is a guest in the Chinese community: How to compete with Solana? Can it help Ethereum revive?

CryptoQuant: Bitcoin Bull Market Index Reaches 60, Indicating a Clear Resurgence in Market Optimism

According to CryptoQuant, the Bitcoin Bull Score Index is currently at 60, indicating that market optimism has clearly rebounded as demand for Bitcoin and stablecoin liquidity begins to grow again.

Bitwise CEO: Low Google Bitcoin searches show that the current market is not driven by retail investors

Hunter Horsley, CEO of Bitwise, wrote on the X platform that the price of Bitcoin has reached $94,000, but the number of searches for "Bitcoin" on Google is close to a long-term low. This is not driven by retail investors. Institutions, investment advisors, companies and national entities have entered the market. The types of investors buying Bitcoin are becoming more diverse.

Project News

OKX Wallet now has a Haedal airdrop eligibility inquiry channel, and the time for redemption is April 29

Haedal, the liquidity pledge protocol of Sui Ecosystem, announced that users can now check their eligibility through the airdrop check page of OKX Web3, and the claim time is 20:00 on April 29. Users can connect through the OKX Wallet App or plug-in to check their airdrop qualifications. It is reported that Haedal allocates 5% of the total HAEDAL supply, which will be unlocked at TGE. Qualifications include core community members, active users, partner communities and event participants. According to previous news, Binance Alpha will launch Haedal Protocol (HAEDAL) on April 29.

BNB AI Hack announces 11 potential Tier 4 winning projects, including Aster AI, Barktalkai, BNBOT, etc.

BNB AI Hack announced the latest batch of winners. The hackathon attracted hundreds of AI and Web3 project submissions from around the world. In the latest round, more than 28 submissions were received, of which 11 projects were selected as potential Tier 4 winners, including Aster AI, Barktalkai, BNBOT, DataFlyer, EchoVote, Fezz, Idea Pie, Jam, NovelForge, TradingFlow and Visualyze. The next round of applications will close on April 30.

Binance Wallet to Launch MilkyWay (MILK) Token TGE on April 29

Binance Wallet announced that it will launch the 13th MilkyWay (MILK) token exclusive TGE event through PancakeSwap from 16:00 to 18:00 (Beijing time) on April 29. Participants must confirm the Alpha Points threshold qualification before the event starts. The event will also allocate an additional 20 million MILK for future marketing activities, and the specific details will be announced separately.

Binance will launch JST/USDT perpetual contract, supporting up to 75x leverage

Breaking news: Binance Futures announced that it will launch the USDⓈ-margined JSTUSDT perpetual contract at 17:30 (GMT+8) on April 28, with a leverage ratio of up to 75x.

Nexo announces return to US market to provide full range of digital asset services

According to Finance Feeds, the digital asset platform Nexo will fully restart its services on April 28, 2025 and officially return to the US market. At the return ceremony, Donald Trump Jr., Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, Gila Gamliel, Minister of Innovation and Technology of Israel, and Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of Nexo, attended. Donald Trump Jr. emphasized that digital assets and blockchain technology are the key to the United States' consolidation of its global financial leadership, and bluntly stated that "cryptocurrency is the future of the financial industry." Nexo's return comes at a time when US business confidence is recovering and entrepreneurial vitality is increasing. It plans to launch high-yield crypto accounts, crypto asset-backed credit, professional trading tools and institutional-level liquidity products to provide a full range of services for US retail and institutional customers.

Binance Wallet: SIGN tokens will be airdropped to eligible users

Binance Wallet said that the trading opening date of Sign(SIGN) is April 28, 18:00 (UTC+8). All eligible Binance users (at least 65 Alpha points) will receive an airdrop of 1,500 SIGN tokens in their Alpha accounts within 10 minutes after the token is launched.

The Melania project team sold 2.01 million MELANIA tokens again through the DCA strategy today

According to Lookonchain monitoring, the Melania project team not only sold MELANIA tokens by increasing or decreasing liquidity, but also adopted the DCA strategy for direct sales in batches. Two days ago, they sold 1.18 million MELANIA tokens at a price of 4,230 SOL (about US$632,000) through the DCA strategy; today, they again sold 2.01 million MELANIA tokens (about US$938,000) through the DCA strategy.

Binance will perform wallet maintenance on the Ethereum network on April 30, which is expected to take 1 hour

According to the official announcement, Binance will perform wallet maintenance on the Ethereum network (ETH) at 15:00 (ET on April 30, 2025). To support this maintenance, Binance will suspend the deposit and withdrawal services of the Ethereum network (ETH) at 14:55 (ET on April 30, 2025). The maintenance is expected to take 1 hour, and the deposit and withdrawal services will be automatically resumed after the maintenance is completed.

Important data

CoinShares: Digital asset investment products received $3.4 billion in inflows last week, while Solana saw an outflow of $5.7 million

According to the latest weekly data from CoinShares, the total inflow of digital asset investment products last week reached $3.4 billion, the third largest single-week inflow in history and the largest inflow since mid-December 2024. The main reason is that investors seek digital assets as emerging safe-haven assets. Bitcoin investment products are the main beneficiaries, attracting $3.18 billion in inflows last week, and total assets under management have now reached $132 billion, the highest level since the end of February this year. Ethereum investment products inflowed $183 million last week after 8 weeks of outflows. It is worth noting that Solana is the only altcoin that has seen outflows, totaling $5.7 million. Among other altcoins, Sui and XRP inflows were $20.7 million and $31.6 million, respectively. Blockchain-related stocks also had inflows of $17.4 million, especially Bitcoin mining-related ETFs.

ZachXBT: Approximately $330 million in BTC was suspected to be stolen and quickly converted to XMR, causing XMR to rise by 50%

According to ZachXBT monitoring, about 9 hours ago, a suspected theft of 3,520 BTC (about 330.7 million U.S. dollars) was transferred from the potential victim's account. After these bitcoins were transferred to a specific address, they were quickly converted into Monero (XMR) through multiple exchanges, causing the price of XMR to rise by 50%.

Data: Tether minted 1 billion USDT on the TRON network

According to Whale Alert monitoring, Tether Treasury minted 1 billion USDT on the Tron network at 15:30, with a value of approximately US$1.000799 billion.

Smart money that made $4.9 million from Fartcoin bought another 488,000 Fartcoins

According to Lookonchain, a smart trader who once made a profit of $4.9 million through Fartcoin spent 563,000 USDT to buy another 488,000 Fartcoins in the past hour. The trader currently holds 2.12 million Fartcoins, worth about $2.48 million. When this trader first entered the Fartcoin market, its market value was $32 million, and he realized a profit of $4.9 million by buying low and selling high.

Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $3.06 billion last week, the second highest in history

According to SoSoValue data, last week's trading day (April 21 to April 25, Eastern Time), Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $3.06 billion last week. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of $1.45 billion. Currently, IBIT's total net inflow has reached $41.2 billion. The second largest was Ark Invest and 21Shares' Bitcoin ETF ARKB, with a weekly net inflow of $621 million, a record high for a single week, and ARKB's total net inflow has reached $3.11 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs was $109.27 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value to Bitcoin's total market value) was 5.80%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $38.43 billion.

A whale holding 1.32 million SOL deposited 35,000 SOL into Binance, worth about $5.07 million

According to Onchain Lens, a whale holding 1.32 million SOL (worth about $192 million) transferred 35,000 SOL (worth about $5.07 million) to Binance 40 minutes ago. In the past 19 days, the whale has transferred a total of 135,000 SOL worth $15.72 million. Specifically, the whale first released the pledge of 1.32 million SOL, then deposited 1.2 million SOL into the Kamino protocol and borrowed 20 million USDC.

ALPACA fell more than 50% in the early hours of this morning and is now trading at $0.1763

The market shows that ALPACA fell 53% in a short period of time this morning and is now trading at $0.1763. Previously, on April 24, Binance announced that it would delist ALPACA on May 2. After the announcement, ALPACA rose by more than 650%.

1inch team investment fund spent 1.094 million USDC to buy 5.498 million 1INCH

According to on-chain analyst Yu Jin's monitoring, the 1inch team investment fund started buying 1INCH after selling part of WBTC the day before yesterday: in the past day or so, it bought 5.498 million 1INCH at a price of US$0.199 through limit orders, spending 1.094 million USDC.

The address associated with Lorenzo Protocol recharged 560 BTC to CEX in the early morning, with an estimated profit of 11.86 million US dollars

According to the monitoring of on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa, the address 3E92s...1J7ckq associated with Lorenzo Protocol deposited 560 BTC to Binance and OKX nine hours ago, and if sold, it would make a profit of $11.86 million. This part of BTC was withdrawn from the exchange at an average price of $72,835 between 2024.10.15 and 2024.11.29. Last year, when the BTC price reached ATH, the floating profit was as high as $18.65 million.

Financing

Web3 entertainment company YOAKE entertainment completes financing of approximately US$1.25 million

According to Kepple, Web3 entertainment company YOAKE entertainment announced that it has completed 180 million yen (about 1.25 million US dollars) in financing through private token sales and convertible corporate bonds. Next Web Capital served as the lead underwriter for this round of financing, and investors included Bitbank Ventures, Credit Scend, Hakuhodo KEY3, Taisu Ventures, X2Y2, etc. The financing funds will be used for the development of the next-generation entertainment platform and the production of global IP content. According to reports, YOAKE was established in February 2024 and was jointly funded by Twin Planet, Asobi System, W TOKYO, Y&N Brothers and other companies. Board members include well-known producer Yasushi Akimoto and Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe. YOAKE focuses on the blockchainization of entertainment IP and recently announced that it will launch the official NFT series of the popular Japanese anime "The Seven Deadly Sins" and adopt the blockchain "Soneium" jointly developed by Sony Group and Startale Group.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.000409+4.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1189-6.37%
RWAX
APP$0.001942-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.113-3.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013507-0.48%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers staat momenteel rond $229. Op weekbasis steeg de koers met 12,72%. Het all-time high ligt op $294. De bulls bleven de afgelopen weken actief rond $180 tot $200, waardoor dit bereik nog steeds een stevige basis vormt. Kan de Solana koers binnenkort genoeg kracht tonen om opnieuw richting $253 te bewegen? Solana koers: de technische zones blijven bepalend Het prijsverloop laat zien dat de bulls en bears elkaar rond vaste zones blijven treffen. Tussen $180 en $200 duwen de bulls de koers telkens omhoog. Deze herhaalde steun geeft het Solana netwerk een stabiele basis. De weerstand ligt hoger, rond $253 en $260. Een wekelijkse candle boven $260 kan de consolidatie doorbreken. Vanuit daar wijzen de Fibonacci extensies op koersdoelen rond $350 en mogelijk richting $520. Deze methode berekent toekomstige niveaus door eerdere bewegingen te vermenigvuldigen, waardoor handelaren inzicht krijgen in potentiële uitbreidingen. Zolang de Solana koers rond $229 blijft handelen, ligt de focus op de prijszone tussen $200 en $260. A weekly close above $260 could ignite a Solana $SOL bull rally to $520. pic.twitter.com/ZfkD2gcaHV — Ali (@ali_charts) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De SOL liquidity schuift van long- naar shortposities Een recente daling kwam voort uit een liquiditeitsschok. Overmatig gebruik van leverage door longposities gaf marketmakers de kans om miljarden aan SOL posities te liquideren. Dat zorgde voor een snelle terugval naar lagere niveaus. If you wondered why $SOL had such amazing pullback. Very simple. Degens MAX long Solana. MM dumped it all the way down and grabbed billions. Now the shorts liquidity is above us. God willing pic.twitter.com/th4kH5mi3o — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) October 3, 2025 Na deze reset stapelen de shorts zich nu juist boven de huidige Solana koers op. Dit betekent dat een doorbraak omhoog veel shortposities kan dwingen te sluiten. Dat mechanisme staat bekend als een short squeeze en kan rallies versnellen doordat de bears worden gedwongen om terug te kopen. Het verschil in liquiditeit fungeert zo als brandstof voor een nieuwe impuls. $253 blijft het kortetermijn kantelpunt voor SOL Op kortere tijdframes ligt de nadruk voor de SOL prijs op $253. Hier strandden meerdere pogingen van de Solana koers om hoger te sluiten. Crypto-analist Crypto Tony stelt dat een duidelijke candle boven dit niveau ruimte biedt richting $280 tot $300. Met de actuele SOL koers rond $229 is dat niveau nog niet in zicht, waardoor consolidatie voorlopig het overheersende beeld blijft. $SOL / $USD – Update Your safest long is a reclaim of $253. Then it is show time pic.twitter.com/njBedixCFx — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2025 On-chain Solana signalen versterken de fundamentele basis Naast de prijsactie geeft de on-chain data een sterk signaal. Het stablecoin aanbod binnen Solana heeft een all-time high bereikt. Dit betekent dat steeds meer liquiditeit het netwerk binnenstroomt. Stablecoins vormen vaak het startpunt voor handel en DeFi activiteiten. Solana ATH in stablecoins onchain pic.twitter.com/K3SAwAFYeB — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 3, 2025 Meer stablecoins in omloop binnen het ecosysteem verhogen de kapitaal efficiëntie. Dit maakt het eenvoudiger om handel, leningen en liquiditeitspools te voeden. In eerdere SOL cycli liep een stijging in stablecoinreserves vaak vooruit op een bredere koersstijging. Dat wijst op vertrouwen van investeerders dat het Solana netwerk verdere groei kan opvangen. Lange termijn patroon met oplopende druk Op de lange termijn vormt de Solana koers al vier jaar een grote ascending triangle. Dit is een patroon waarbij hogere bodems blijven terugkeren terwijl de weerstand horizontaal blijft. Zo ontstaat een wig die spanning opbouwt. De bovenkant van dit patroon ligt rond $260 tot $270. Elke poging om dit niveau te doorbreken, vergroot de kans dat de opgebouwde druk zich ontlaadt. Technisch gezien is dit een van de meest herkenbare patronen voor een opwaartse uitbraak. Als de Solana koers dit niveau overtuigend weet te doorbreken, bevestigt dat dat het vizier op hogere regionen wordt gericht, mogelijk boven $500. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2237-0.84%
Wink
LIKE$0.010373-17.08%
OP
OP$0.721-3.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them