In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 125 million US dollars, both long and short positions were liquidated By: PANews 2025/06/19 23:30

PANews reported on June 19 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $125 million, of which $52.6457 million was for long orders and $72.7043 million was for short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $25.0935 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $38.5412 million.