Billionaire Ricardo Salinas: Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's $16 trillion market value

By: PANews
2025/06/19 20:59
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0908-13.52%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Mexican billionaire Ricardo Salinas said that Bitcoin is expected to surpass gold's market value of $16 trillion, an increase of 8 times from the current level.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Stablecoins Cross $300 Billion as the Duopoly Begins to Crack

Stablecoins Cross $300 Billion as the Duopoly Begins to Crack

The stablecoin market just hit a historic milestone, but the real story isn't the number—it's who's coming for Tether and Circle's dominance.
CROSS
CROSS$0.22829-2.74%
RealLink
REAL$0.08145+2.36%
Threshold
T$0.01551-0.12%
Share
Blockhead2025/10/03 18:33
Share
Why Algorithmic Stablecoins Need Control Theory, Not Just PID Loops

Why Algorithmic Stablecoins Need Control Theory, Not Just PID Loops

This article explores how advanced control theory and game-theoretic models can be applied to tokenomics for greater stability. It compares traditional PID controllers with modern methods like iLQR, AL-iLQR, and Sequential Convex Programming (SCP), showing how they optimize token supply under strict constraints. The discussion extends to strategic pricing, where token buybacks are framed as a Stackelberg game between reserves and token holders, revealing how incentive design can regulate markets and prevent inflation while ensuring equilibrium strategies.
WHY
WHY$0.0000000321+0.72%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001603-2.13%
SQUID MEME
GAME$35.6013-3.89%
Share
Hackernoon2025/10/03 10:22
Share
Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Thumzup Media boosts Dogecoin treasury with $2M acquisition, expanding mining, infrastructure, and positioning for long-term memecoin market leadership. Thumzup Media Corporation has taken another bold step in its transition from a social media platform to a crypto-focused business. The company in Los Angeles has announced a new acquisition of DogeCoin, increasing its treasury by 7.5 […] The post Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001429-4.02%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01326-11.71%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/19 06:00
Share

Trending News

More

Stablecoins Cross $300 Billion as the Duopoly Begins to Crack

Why Algorithmic Stablecoins Need Control Theory, Not Just PID Loops

Thumzup Media Boosts Dogecoin Treasury with $2 Million Acquisition

Data: The total number of transactions on major crypto networks exceeded 642 million in September, with Tron Network ranking first with a 40% share

Q3 2025 Crypto Hack Report: Wallet Attacks Surge Despite Overall Loss Decline