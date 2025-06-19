Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000

PANews reported on June 19 that according to official news from Deribit, about $3.9 billion of crypto options will expire tomorrow. Among them, the nominal value of BTC options is $3.3 billion, the Put/Call ratio is 1.16, and the maximum pain point price is $106,000; the nominal value of ETH options is $546 million, the Put/Call ratio is 0.68, and the maximum pain point price is $2,600.
Currently, BTC options show a more balanced position distribution near the biggest pain point, while ETH options show more optimistic market expectations due to the dominance of call options.
