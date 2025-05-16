Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

By: PANews
2025/05/16 14:25
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0927+0.65%

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

1. Market observation

Keywords: NXPC, ETH, BTC

Initial jobless claims for the week ended May 10 remained at 229,000, in line with market expectations, while the producer price index (PPI) unexpectedly fell in April and retail sales stagnated. After the release of these data, market expectations for the Fed to cut interest rates twice before the end of 2025 have warmed up, the US dollar index fell slightly, and US stock futures rose in the short term. Andrew Tyler, head of JPMorgan Chase's markets department, said that the core elements of the current bull market remain, including the resilience of macro data, improved corporate earnings and easing trade conditions. He believes that despite the increased risk of a correction, the S&P 500 index may hit an all-time high of 6,144 points this quarter. Regarding the 10-year US Treasury yield breaking through 4.5%, Tyler believes that this is not entirely negative, and points out that the stock market usually takes 1-2 months to digest the high yield. JPMorgan Chase has raised its forecast for the 10-year US Treasury yield at the end of 2025 from 4% to 4.35%, mainly based on higher real GDP growth expectations and lower inflation expectations. In addition, Fed Chairman Powell mentioned in the latest meeting that the Fed is adjusting its monetary policy framework to cope with major changes in inflation and interest rate environment after the epidemic. He mentioned that the previously formulated policy framework is no longer applicable to the current environment, and warned that there may be more frequent and lasting supply shocks in the future, which poses severe challenges to the economy and the central bank.

Bitcoin has been fluctuating around the current price for a week, and trading volume remains sluggish. Analyst FilbFilb is optimistic that its trend is extremely bullish, and although it may fall below $100,000 in the short term, the overall trend is favorable for bulls. The market generally expects Bitcoin to challenge the historical high of $110,000 and may reach $120,000-150,000 in June. He also pointed out that ETH/BTC needs to rebound to the key level of 0.03 to drive a recovery in the altcoin market. JPMorgan analysts predict that Bitcoin may continue to outperform gold in the second half of 2025. Arthur Hayes is more radical, predicting that the return of foreign capital and the massive depreciation of US bonds will drive Bitcoin to $1 million by 2028, although there may be tactical short-selling opportunities in the short term.

As MicroStrategy continues to increase its holdings of Bitcoin, institutional investors regard MicroStrategy shares as an effective target for indirect Bitcoin layout. Institutions such as the California Pension Fund and the Saudi Arabian Central Bank are increasing their holdings of related assets, while Jim Chanos, a well-known Wall Street short, has adopted a strategy of simultaneously bullish Bitcoin and shorting MicroStrategy. In addition, Brazilian listed company Méliuz, Japanese listed company Remixpoint, cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise and other companies are also actively increasing their holdings of Bitcoin. 10x Research pointed out that Bitcoin's recent rise is mainly driven by institutional accumulation rather than retail speculation. As long as the price remains above $101,000, the long-term bullish trend will continue. Matrixport analysis also shows that the current rise in Bitcoin is mainly driven by institutional and corporate buyers, and retail participation is still low. Historical experience shows that retail funds often enter the market in the late stage of the market, becoming the last push before the local top.

As Ethereum's short-term surge fell back, the altcoin market is facing a sharp correction. Believe's ecological token LAUNCHCOIN has adjusted after rising for nearly a week, and its current market value has dropped to $200 million. The top projects GOONC and YAPPER fell 69% and 52% respectively. In the past 24 hours, the new project $WATCHCOIN, as the first "watch and earn" application, plummeted at the opening, and its market value dropped to $17 million. Although it raised more than $8 million in SOL through pre-sales, the founder's historical controversy and oversupply risks have caused concerns. It is worth noting that the former FBI director of the United States posted a picture of "8647" made of shells on Instagram, which triggered widespread discussion, but the current market value of the 8647 token on the relevant chain is only about $600,000.

2. Key data (as of 12:00 HKT on May 16)

(Data sources: Coinglass, Upbit, Coingecko, SoSoValue, Tomars, GMGN)

  • Bitcoin: $103,957 (+11.19% YTD), daily spot volume $33.867 billion

  • Ethereum: $2,576.41 (-22.44% YTD), with daily spot volume of $25.421 billion

  • Fear of Greed Index: 69 (Greed)

  • Average GAS: BTC 0.6 sat/vB, ETH 0.88 Gwei

  • Market share: BTC 62.1%, ETH 9.4%

  • Upbit 24-hour trading volume ranking: XRP, NXPC, BTC, ETH, DOGE

  • 24-hour BTC long-short ratio: 1.0141

  • Sector ups and downs: The crypto market fell across the board, SocialFi fell 3.49%, and GameFi rose 2.45%

  • 24-hour liquidation data: A total of 182,529 people were liquidated worldwide, with a total liquidation amount of US$460 million, including BTC liquidation of US$73.3471 million, ETH liquidation of US$113 million, and NXPC liquidation of US$25.4953 million.

  • BTC medium- and long-term trend channel: upper channel line ($102098.66), lower channel line ($100076.91)

  • ETH medium and long-term trend channel: upper line of the channel ($2351.39), lower line ($2304.82)

*Note: When the price is higher than the upper and lower edges, it is a medium- to long-term bullish trend; otherwise, it is a bearish trend. When the price passes through the cost range repeatedly within the range or in the short term, it is a bottoming or topping state.

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to break through $120,000 in June

3. ETF flows (as of May 15)

  • Bitcoin ETF: +$115 million

  • Ethereum ETF: -$39,785,900

4. Today’s Outlook

  • Solayer will unlock tokens in the second quarter, 100% of which will be used for ecological incentives and growth

  • Coinbase Suspends Trading of Movement (MOVE) Tokens

  • Decentralized Computing Network Acurast to Launch Token Sale on CoinList

  • Terra: Deadline to submit loss claims to the Terraform Liquidation Trust is May 17

  • Resolv: Registration for the RESOLV Token Creation Event Closes on May 17

  • Arbitrum (ARB) will unlock approximately 92.65 million tokens on May 16, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately $42.7 million.

  • Immutable (IMX) will unlock approximately 24.52 million tokens on May 16, accounting for 1.35% of the current circulation and worth approximately $17.9 million.

  • ApeCoin (APE) will unlock approximately 15.6 million tokens on May 17, accounting for 1.95% of the current circulation and worth approximately $10.3 million.

  • Avalanche (AVAX) will unlock approximately 1.67 million tokens on May 17, accounting for 0.4% of the current circulation and worth approximately $41.3 million.

  • Melania Meme (MELANIA) will unlock approximately 26.25 million tokens on May 18, accounting for 6.63% of the current circulation and worth approximately $10.4 million.

The biggest increases in the top 500 stocks by market value today: NXPC up 80.26%, MASK up 14.91%, XCN up 14.43%, PRIME up 14.35%, and MERL up 13.85%.

Trading time: Currently, institutions dominate the Bitcoin market, retail investor participation is still low, and the market expects Bitcoin to exceed $120,000 in June

5. Hot News

  • A whale deposited 49,858 SOLs to Kraken in the early morning, with a loss of 3.11 million US dollars

  • The two addresses transferred a total of 11.11 million LDO to CEX in the past three days, and continued to transfer out 19.41 million LDO 5 hours ago

  • The Omni Foundation has repurchased 6.77 million OMNI tokens from early investors, accounting for 6.77% of the total supply

  • Jetcraft to accept cryptocurrency for private jet transactions

  • The Compound team-associated address deposited 250,100 COMP to Coinbase Prime, equivalent to approximately $11.2 million

  • Wintermute received 10 million MIRAI 7 hours ago, equivalent to about 105,000 US dollars

  • US Lawmakers to Hold Final Vote on Stablecoin GENIUS Act on May 19

  • Cross-border e-commerce DDC Enterprise launches Bitcoin reserve strategy, aiming to reach 5,000 BTC within 36 months

  • FTX will begin distributing more than $5 billion to creditors under bankruptcy plan on May 30

  • Sonic Labs terminates five-year exclusive market-making partnership with Wintermute and turns to MM++ solution to support DeFi ecosystem

  • 0x acquires competitor Flood in an effort to expand DEX aggregator market share

  • Movement Labs was revealed to have privately promised advisors up to 10% of token allocation

  • The number of initial jobless claims in the United States for the week ending May 10 was 229,000, while the expected number was 229,000.

  • Hong Kong Family Office Avenir Group Holds $691 Million Worth of BlackRock’s Bitcoin ETF

  • Galaxy Digital transferred 17.82 million ENA to Binance, or faced a floating loss of $2.64 million

  • Binance Wallet to Launch 17th TGE: Alaya AI (AGT)

  • Arthur Hayes: Bitcoin is expected to rise to $1 million by 2028, but there may be tactical shorting opportunities in the short term

  • Ukraine Plans to Launch Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Under New Crypto Law

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.000409+4.33%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1189-6.37%
RWAX
APP$0.001942-4.61%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.113-3.66%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013507-0.48%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.35+0.28%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share
Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De Solana koers staat momenteel rond $229. Op weekbasis steeg de koers met 12,72%. Het all-time high ligt op $294. De bulls bleven de afgelopen weken actief rond $180 tot $200, waardoor dit bereik nog steeds een stevige basis vormt. Kan de Solana koers binnenkort genoeg kracht tonen om opnieuw richting $253 te bewegen? Solana koers: de technische zones blijven bepalend Het prijsverloop laat zien dat de bulls en bears elkaar rond vaste zones blijven treffen. Tussen $180 en $200 duwen de bulls de koers telkens omhoog. Deze herhaalde steun geeft het Solana netwerk een stabiele basis. De weerstand ligt hoger, rond $253 en $260. Een wekelijkse candle boven $260 kan de consolidatie doorbreken. Vanuit daar wijzen de Fibonacci extensies op koersdoelen rond $350 en mogelijk richting $520. Deze methode berekent toekomstige niveaus door eerdere bewegingen te vermenigvuldigen, waardoor handelaren inzicht krijgen in potentiële uitbreidingen. Zolang de Solana koers rond $229 blijft handelen, ligt de focus op de prijszone tussen $200 en $260. A weekly close above $260 could ignite a Solana $SOL bull rally to $520. pic.twitter.com/ZfkD2gcaHV — Ali (@ali_charts) October 3, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? De rentes zijn officieel omlaag voor het eerst sinds 2024, heeft Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week aangekondigd, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die in 2025 écht het verschil kunnen… Continue reading Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); De SOL liquidity schuift van long- naar shortposities Een recente daling kwam voort uit een liquiditeitsschok. Overmatig gebruik van leverage door longposities gaf marketmakers de kans om miljarden aan SOL posities te liquideren. Dat zorgde voor een snelle terugval naar lagere niveaus. If you wondered why $SOL had such amazing pullback. Very simple. Degens MAX long Solana. MM dumped it all the way down and grabbed billions. Now the shorts liquidity is above us. God willing pic.twitter.com/th4kH5mi3o — Crypto Seth (@seth_fin) October 3, 2025 Na deze reset stapelen de shorts zich nu juist boven de huidige Solana koers op. Dit betekent dat een doorbraak omhoog veel shortposities kan dwingen te sluiten. Dat mechanisme staat bekend als een short squeeze en kan rallies versnellen doordat de bears worden gedwongen om terug te kopen. Het verschil in liquiditeit fungeert zo als brandstof voor een nieuwe impuls. $253 blijft het kortetermijn kantelpunt voor SOL Op kortere tijdframes ligt de nadruk voor de SOL prijs op $253. Hier strandden meerdere pogingen van de Solana koers om hoger te sluiten. Crypto-analist Crypto Tony stelt dat een duidelijke candle boven dit niveau ruimte biedt richting $280 tot $300. Met de actuele SOL koers rond $229 is dat niveau nog niet in zicht, waardoor consolidatie voorlopig het overheersende beeld blijft. $SOL / $USD – Update Your safest long is a reclaim of $253. Then it is show time pic.twitter.com/njBedixCFx — Crypto Tony (@CryptoTony__) October 3, 2025 On-chain Solana signalen versterken de fundamentele basis Naast de prijsactie geeft de on-chain data een sterk signaal. Het stablecoin aanbod binnen Solana heeft een all-time high bereikt. Dit betekent dat steeds meer liquiditeit het netwerk binnenstroomt. Stablecoins vormen vaak het startpunt voor handel en DeFi activiteiten. Solana ATH in stablecoins onchain pic.twitter.com/K3SAwAFYeB — mert | helius.dev (@0xMert_) October 3, 2025 Meer stablecoins in omloop binnen het ecosysteem verhogen de kapitaal efficiëntie. Dit maakt het eenvoudiger om handel, leningen en liquiditeitspools te voeden. In eerdere SOL cycli liep een stijging in stablecoinreserves vaak vooruit op een bredere koersstijging. Dat wijst op vertrouwen van investeerders dat het Solana netwerk verdere groei kan opvangen. Lange termijn patroon met oplopende druk Op de lange termijn vormt de Solana koers al vier jaar een grote ascending triangle. Dit is een patroon waarbij hogere bodems blijven terugkeren terwijl de weerstand horizontaal blijft. Zo ontstaat een wig die spanning opbouwt. De bovenkant van dit patroon ligt rond $260 tot $270. Elke poging om dit niveau te doorbreken, vergroot de kans dat de opgebouwde druk zich ontlaadt. Technisch gezien is dit een van de meest herkenbare patronen voor een opwaartse uitbraak. Als de Solana koers dit niveau overtuigend weet te doorbreken, bevestigt dat dat het vizier op hogere regionen wordt gericht, mogelijk boven $500. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260 is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
MetYa
MET$0.2237-0.84%
Wink
LIKE$0.010373-17.08%
OP
OP$0.721-3.53%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/05 01:16
Share

Trending News

More

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them