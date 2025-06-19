Don’t bet on altcoin season yet — what this $36B metric says about the timing

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 14:15
Threshold
T$0.01536-2.78%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005113+9.32%
Salamanca
DON$0.000747+0.40%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0924+0.54%
SOON
SOON$0.5028-2.48%

Despite Bitcoin’s recent climb above $110,000, altcoins remain stuck in a bearish rut, raising doubts about whether the long-awaited “altcoin season” will materialize anytime soon. 

According to a June 18 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor Burrakesmeci, one metric tells a compelling story. The 1Year Cumulative Buy/Sell Quote Volume Difference for Altcoins, excluding Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), now sits at –$36 billion. This level that suggests investors are still pulling money from the altcoin market.

The net demand from traders putting buy versus sell quotes on altcoin pairs across exchanges is reflected in this metric. It often indicates peak interest and occasionally a local top when it flips positive, as it did in December 2024. 

The trend has since reversed, with sustained outflows rather than inflows, as confirmed by the current reading which is in extremely negative territory. In short, altcoin investors are still sitting on the sidelines, even as Bitcoin dominates headlines.

This is important since the altseason usually has a set rhythm. Early bull cycles see Bitcoin at the top, particularly after halving, as was the case in April 2024. This attracts capital. Investors frequently shift their gains into altcoins when Bitcoin cools and starts to consolidate. Large-cap rallies like Ethereum are fueled by this rotation, which is followed by sector-specific spikes in memecoins, AI tokens, and other narratives.

However, conditions do not currently favor that change. The Altcoin Season Index is stuck below 30, far below the 75 threshold. Bitcoin dominance is still high at 64%, and risk appetite outside of BTC and ETH seems to be muted. Although the ETH/BTC ratio is rising, currently at 0.02405, and Ethereum has recently outperformed Bitcoin on a 90-day basis, these signals are preliminary and not conclusive.

Macro conditions may also be delaying the altseason. The amount of capital available for speculative assets like altcoins is limited by continuous quantitative tightening and persistently high interest rates. If rate cuts occur or Bitcoin’s dominance wanes, some analysts predict a shift in late 2025. Others caution that the wait may last until 2026 if there is no clear Ethereum breakout or regulatory clarity.

The signal is clear for the time being. The road to altcoin season is still blocked in the absence of a reversal in volume flows, and it is difficult to overlook the $36 billion in lost demand.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Blazpay ($BLAZ) vs Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium

Blazpay ($BLAZ) vs Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium

The post Blazpay ($BLAZ) vs Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the crypto market evolves, investors are increasingly focused on finding the best crypto coin with 100x potential. Established leaders like Ethereum and Avalanche continue to dominate, but high-potential crypto presales are capturing the most attention. Among them, Blazpay ($BLAZ) is emerging as one of the strongest contenders. Here’s a look at six standout projects shaping 2025 and why Blazpay could be the one to watch. 1. Blazpay ($BLAZ) – Real Utility With Presale Growth Potential Blazpay is changing the narrative around presales by launching with real adoption already in place. With more than 1.2 million active users, over 10 million processed transactions, and 100+ blockchain integrations, it offers utility and scale from the start. A key factor in Blazpay’s inclusion among the top cryptocurrencies is its multi-chain native architecture, which enables seamless interaction across a variety of blockchains. Unlike many projects limited to a single ecosystem, Blazpay supports Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Avalanche, and more, allowing users to trade, bridge assets, and access DeFi utilities without friction. This cross-chain interoperability ensures that liquidity, assets, and functionality are not confined to one network, giving users unprecedented flexibility and access. By natively integrating multiple chains, Blazpay reduces barriers to entry, enhances scalability, and positions itself as a comprehensive hub for decentralized finance. The $BLAZ token underpins payments, staking, and governance in the ecosystem, positioning it as one of the most credible candidates for the best crypto coin with 100x potential in 2025. How to Buy $BLAZ – Phase 1 Presale Blazpay’s Phase 1 presale offers tokens at $0.006, giving early buyers an advantage before the next price increase. Steps to Participate: Set up a multi-chain wallet. Fund your wallet with supported crypto or fiat. Connect to the official presale portal and purchase $BLAZ. Track your allocation via the Blazpay dashboard. Early participation…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013705+1.64%
Wink
LIKE$0.010717-9.27%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239-0.41%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:15
Share
XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining

XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining

The post XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market hit a major landmark last week with the launch of the first U.S. spot XRP ETF (Ticker: XRPR). Its first day of trading saw volume of $37.7 million, among the top ETF launches in 2025. While XRP had a short-term dip in price, the move cements its place in mainstream finance. Simultaneously, Ripple’s partnerships with enterprises like DBS Bank and Fidelity have fast-tracked XRP’s uptake in international settlements and global finance, adding a lot to investor confidence. Amid this situation, Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) launched an XRP cloud mining service. It enables investors to leverage by providing them access to well-established Cloud mining companies. What is FLAMGP? Created in 2020. HQ’d in the US, FLAMGP is a globally distributed cloud mining platform, driven by 97+ clean-energy mining farms (wind, solar, and energy storage). The company is dedicated to providing users with professional services in digital asset mining. Thanks to FLAMGP, users are not required to buy their own mining equipment, pay electricity fees, or manage the maintenance of their space. Instead, users are able to mine popular coins, including BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, and USDT, by signing up for an account and choosing a contract. With instant contract activation, daily payment settlement, and multi-asset withdrawal, everything is just so easy, safe, and transparent with us. FLAMGP Advantages Free Trial: For new users looking to try scrypt cloud mining with absolutely no risk! Low Barrier of Entry: You can start with as low as $100, with no hardware or electricity costs involved. Transparent Payouts: Get it all back automatically every day at ZERO Mgmt Fee & no hidden charges. Multi-Asset Withdrawals: You can now withdraw BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, SOLiides (ABI) LTC, USDT, USDC, and BCH with no withdrawal fees. Referral Rewards: Up to 4.5% commission for…
XRP
XRP$2.949-3.38%
Solana
SOL$225.27-3.40%
Ethereum
ETH$4,458.22-0.88%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 21:32
Share
The US may issue a $1 coin with Trump's portrait

The US may issue a $1 coin with Trump's portrait

PANews reported on October 4 that according to foreign media reports, the US Treasury Department confirmed that it is considering issuing a $1 commemorative coin with the portrait of US President Trump printed on both sides to "honor Trump and commemorate the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States."
MAY
MAY$0.03918-0.22%
1
1$0.00898+49.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.653-1.70%
Share
PANews2025/10/04 20:48
Share

Trending News

More

Blazpay ($BLAZ) vs Avalanche, Ethereum, Cardano, Moonbeam & Alephium

XRP, SOL, and ETH market highlights: Earn Passive Crypto Income with FleetMining

The US may issue a $1 coin with Trump's portrait

Top Altcoins to Buy Now: Crypto Presale Tokens Offering Huge Potential

Apple iOS 26 Cheat Sheet: What’s New and What Changed