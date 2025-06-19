Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

By: PANews
2025/06/19 10:17
PANews reported on June 19 that according to foreign media reports, as of mid-June, Bitcoin transaction fees accounted for only 0.96% of block rewards, the lowest level since January 2022. Although the BTC price has exceeded $100,000, the decline in on-chain transaction activity has led to a sharp drop in miners' transaction income. The current average transaction fee is only about $1.45, lower than the previous peak. Miners' income continues to be under pressure, and hash prices and fees have fallen, forcing some mining companies to sell BTC to maintain operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

