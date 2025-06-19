Bitcoin transaction fees as a percentage of miners’ rewards fell below 1%, hitting a three-year low

Music body ICMP laments “wilful” theft of artists’ work

A major music industry group, ICMP, has lamented the use of artists' work by AI companies, calling them guilty of "wilful" copyright infringement, as the battle between the tech firms and the arts industry continues. The Brussels-based group known as the International Confederation of Music Publishers (ICMP) comprises major record labels and other music industry professionals. Their voice adds to many others within the arts industry that have expressed displeasure at AI firms for using their creative work to train their systems without permission. ICMP accuses AI firms of deliberate copyright infringement ICMP director general John Phelan told AFP that big tech firms and AI-specific companies were involved in what he termed "the largest copyright infringement exercise that has been seen." He cited the likes of OpenAI, Suno, Udio, and Mistral as some of the culprits. The ICMP carried out an investigation for nearly two years to ascertain how generative AI firms were using material by creatives to enrich themselves. The Brussels-based group is one of a number of industry bodies that span across news media and publishing to target the fast-growing AI sector over its use of content without paying any royalties. Suno and Udio, who are AI music generators, can produce tracks with voices, melodies, and musical styles that echo those of the original artists such as the Beatles, Depeche Mode, Mariah Carey, and the Beach boys. "What is legal or illegal is how the technologies are used. That means the corporate decisions made by the chief executives of companies matter immensely and should comply with the law," Phelan told AFP. "What we see is they are engaged in wilful, commercial-scale copyright infringement." Phelan. In June last year, a US trade group, the Recording Industry Association of America, filed a lawsuit against Suno and Udio. However, an exception…