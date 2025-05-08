Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

By: PANews
2025/05/08 18:30
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01302-1.95%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.10593-5.03%

Author: Pink Brains

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

Interest-bearing stablecoins have become the focus of the current cycle with their three characteristics of real returns, low volatility, and airdrop opportunities. Resolv is about to become the next stablecoin protocol to issue tokens.

Here are the key things you need to know about Resolv and the RESOLV token:

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv is a stablecoin protocol that aims to solve the following specific problem: How to build a stablecoin that can obtain real and sustainable returns without taking unnecessary risks? Their answer is: scalable structure, transparency and yield mechanism.

Resolv's core product is the stablecoin USR, which is backed by ETH and BTC. The platform uses a Delta-neutral strategy (mainly hedging with perpetual contracts) to transform highly volatile assets into productive collateral while maintaining price stability. This is not a pioneering model (such as Ethena's USDe), but Resolv has also found a point of fit between product and market.

Resolv divides risk into two parts:

  • stUSR: Low-risk, interest-earning stablecoin
  • RLP: A medium-risk, high-return position that earns returns by taking on protocol performance risk

This dual structure is crucial as it allows capital to make autonomous choices based on risk appetite, which is also the common way traditional finance handles returns.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Where does the income come from?

Resolv has three ways to realize stablecoin income:

1. ETH/BTC staking via Lido and Binance

2. Perpetual contracts on Binance, Hyperliquid, and Deribit

3. US dollar neutral strategy (Superstate USCC)

stUSR offers a yield comparable to sUSDe and sUSDS, while enhancing the insurance mechanism through RLP.

At the same time, RLP’s high yield is also reflected in another aspect. By capturing the upside of the Resolv strategy, it outperforms stablecoins backed by U.S. Treasuries such as $USDY.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Since its public launch in September 2024, Resolv has achieved the following: $344.1 million TVL (across Ethereum, Base, and BNB chains); over $1.7 billion in total minting and redemption; over $10 million in actual earnings distributed; over 50,000 users (56% of monthly active users)

In addition, USR and stUSR are jointly managed by top DeFi protocols (such as Pendle, Morpho, Euler, Curve, Hyperliquid, etc.) and other capital allocators.

This is quite impressive performance for a newly launched stablecoin protocol.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Now, Resolv plans to launch its native token, RESOLV, in the first two weeks of this month.

RESOLV Token Economics:

  • Total supply: 1 billion
  • Season 1 airdrop: 10% (unlocked at TGE)
  • Ecosystem and community: 40.9% (10% unlocked at TGE, remaining tokens released linearly over 24 months)
  • Team: 26.7% (1 year lock-up period, followed by 30 months of linear release)
  • Investors: 22.4% (1-year lock-up period, followed by linear unlocking over 24 months)

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Token Utility:

  • Governance (treasury strategy + incentive plan);
  • Double rewards (token issuance + external partner benefits);
  • Points multiplier; obtain the qualification of future airdrops from partners;

After TGE, what are Resolv’s next plans?

Resolv aims to be an architecture that seamlessly integrates stable yield into every layer of on-chain finance.

1. Optimizing the Segregated Vault for Delta Neutral Returns

2. Allocate funds to treasury bonds and stablecoins backed by RWA

3. Altcoin Vault

4. External income (treasury cooperation, swap instruments and redemption)

Resolv's goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv is not just a stablecoin, it is evolving into an on-chain currency. If you have been using USR and stUSR to gain experience points, now is the time to reap the rewards! TGE and airdrops are coming soon, stay tuned!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

The post Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is strutting its way into record territory, smashing through $3,700 an ounce Wednesday morning, as Sprott Asset Management strategist Paul Wong says the yellow metal may finally snatch the dollar’s most coveted role: store of value. Wong Warns: Fiscal Dominance Puts U.S. Dollar on Notice, Gold on Top Gold prices eased slightly to $3,678.9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gold-hits-3700-as-sprotts-wong-says-dollars-store-of-value-crown-may-slip/
Union
U$0.01026-1.25%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0472-1.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Share
OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.0004075+3.76%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-6.00%
RWAX
APP$0.001942-4.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.1129-3.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013504-0.30%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.36+0.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share

Trending News

More

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them