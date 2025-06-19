Pavel Durov warns France is experiencing societal collapse

Luis Robert Jr. Fails To Reward White Sox For Their Patience

The post Luis Robert Jr. Fails To Reward White Sox For Their Patience appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ATLANTA, GA AUGUST 18: Chicago center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) in the dugout prior to the start of the MLB game between the Chicago White Sox and the Atlanta Braves on August 18th, 2025 at Truist Park in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Chris Getz is a patient general manager. He has declined to dump Luis Robert Jr. in any of the last three busy periods of trade activity, believing the two-way talent could rebuild his market, but Robert simply won’t do his part. Now it’s worth wondering if the White Sox really will exercise Robert’s $20-million contract option for 2026 or simply write him one last check — the $2-million buyout in that option, that is. The 28-year-old center fielder has been limited by injuries and inconsistency since an All-Star season in 2023, when he played a career-high 145 games. Getz has consistently valued Robert more highly than the interested teams — a list that reportedly included the Reds, Mets, Phillies and Padres before the recent trade deadline. It was a major surprise when the White Sox didn’t trade him in July. Getz told reporters there was “an effort to acquire him, but certainly it wasn’t to the level we felt like could have met the mark for us to make a move on from a talent like Luis Robert.” This was the same situation last winter, as well as at the trade deadline in 2024. Yet Getz kept believing in Robert, and for a brief stretch it appeared he would be rewarded. Robert hit .400 with three home runs, nine stolen bases and a 1.051 OPS in 15 games between July 19 and Aug. 7. This was the version of La Pantera that Getz was holding…