Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

By: PANews
2025/04/14 10:09
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1269+0.15%
Retard Finder Coin
RFC$0.019382-4.38%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002551-1.27%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005823-2.06%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓4/14 Update:
$RFC market value exceeds 100 million, the only meme to exceed 100 million in 2 months
$DB is similar to the fartcoin spoof derivative, $MUTUMBO ugly hamster Ansen calls orders
Looking back, $Fartcoin has almost increased 10 times in a month. There is not much money left in the bear market. Choose the right time to invest! Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Google Cloud Partnership Boosts Cardano’s Midnight Privacy Chain as ADA Price Eyes Mega Move ⋆ ZyCrypto

Google Cloud Partnership Boosts Cardano’s Midnight Privacy Chain as ADA Price Eyes Mega Move ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Google Cloud Partnership Boosts Cardano’s Midnight Privacy Chain as ADA Price Eyes Mega Move ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Cardano-backed privacy blockchain Midnight has announced a partnership with Google Cloud to advance zero-knowledge technology and power the “next generation of digital systems.” According to an official statement, Google Cloud will operate critical network infrastructure, potentially running a validator node for Midnight. Flowing from the above, Google’s suite of cloud computing services will not only interact with Cardano’s ADA but will hold NIGHT tokens as part of the arrangement. According to the announcement, Google Cloud will deploy its confidential computing capabilities to enhance Midnight’s data protection services. Furthermore, Google Cloud plans to extend its Mandiant Threat Monitoring service to scan Midnight for early signs of cyberattacks, providing advanced incident response to developers. “This collaboration will help developers, startups, and enterprises innovate across advancements in zero-knowledge, incident response, and privacy-enhancing technologies,” read the statement. Both parties are eyeing privacy-enhancing applications across various industries, including government processes, healthcare, and finance. Particularly, the parties view utilities in private trading, verifiable credentials, and cross-border payments as low-hanging fruit for privacy-enhancing technologies. Advertisement &nbsp As part of the partnership, developers building with Midnight are eligible for $200K in credits via the Google for Startups Web 3 program. James Tromans, Senior Engineering Director at Google Cloud, disclosed that the partnership offers a rare first-hand chance for the Big Tech firm to understand Web 3 technologies. He stated that Google Cloud will bring its wealth of experience as part of the partnership, accentuating the fact that a large chunk of Web 3 attack vectors originate from Web 2. “With Midnight, we’re happy to collaborate by running protocol validators,” said Tromans. “Running validators teaches you the hard lessons about security, attack surfaces, and what it takes to operate a secure network.” ADA Price Surges Following Partnership The Google Cloud collaboration occurs amid the Midnight…
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12785-5.42%
Cardano
ADA$0.8701+0.34%
Movement
MOVE$0.1177+1.64%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 03:11
Share
Goldman Sachs CEO warns of a possible 20% market correction driven by the AI-related speculative nature

Goldman Sachs CEO warns of a possible 20% market correction driven by the AI-related speculative nature

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon warned of a possible 20% market correction driven by the AI-related speculative nature.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1269+0.15%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/04 03:10
Share
REX-Osprey Files For ADA, HYPE, XLM, SUI ETFs as Crypto ETF Frenzy Heats Up

REX-Osprey Files For ADA, HYPE, XLM, SUI ETFs as Crypto ETF Frenzy Heats Up

Read the full article at coingape.com.
REVOX
REX$0.008216-12.25%
Cardano
ADA$0.8701+0.34%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.94-0.45%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/04 02:32
Share

Trending News

More

Google Cloud Partnership Boosts Cardano’s Midnight Privacy Chain as ADA Price Eyes Mega Move ⋆ ZyCrypto

Goldman Sachs CEO warns of a possible 20% market correction driven by the AI-related speculative nature

REX-Osprey Files For ADA, HYPE, XLM, SUI ETFs as Crypto ETF Frenzy Heats Up

BOB and LayerZero Launch 1-Click Local BTC Transactions Across 11 Chains

Vietnam Central Bank Projects Credit Growth—Will Crypto Gain?