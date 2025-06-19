Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/19 03:55
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001238-1.90%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001382-3.82%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01292+1.97%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000058+3.20%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000988-1.78%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE.

Table of Contents

  • The memecoin boom: Shiba Inu to PEPE
  • Little Pepe: Memecoins: The movement 
  • LILPEPE: Layer 2 utility where meme culture happens
  • The Little Pepe roadmap: Journey through memes
  • Why Little Pepe could be the Next big memecoin

Not many crypto tales have rattled the market as much as the phenomenon of the skyrocketing of the memecoins. Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu made splashes in 2021 and turned an ordinary joke into an international sensation. 

In 2023, another example of a green frog, PEPE, a memecoin (taken off a meme), impressed the minds of traders all over the place and became the third-ranked memecoin by its market capitalization. With these viral outbreaks well and truly over, the burning question seems to be, among everyone, why meme coins? Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is the frog token with a price of below $0.002 that is set to be the next shake-up in the crypto sphere.

The memecoin boom: Shiba Inu to PEPE

The 2021 story of Shiba Inu can be called legendary. Started off as a lighthearted experiment but soon became a movement due to the virality of it at the hands of a passionate community and viral marketing. 

The rise of SHIB showed that memecoins were not just mere fads and could gain some attention, liquidity, and even utility. The next one is PEPE in 2023. It was indisputable that the entry of the green frog memecoin was through a bang. Exploited by the FOMO and internet culture, PEPE turned into one of the most discussed names in the crypto scenario and harvested huge trading volumes and a huge following. However, once the hype subsided, the old issue appeared again: some memecoins, regardless of their popularity, were actually bad. It did not have lasting tokenomics, actual utility, and a roadmap to development.

Little Pepe: Memecoins: The movement 

The market is now keeping an eye out for the next memecoin that does not simply usher in the wave of virality. This new age is headed by Little Pepe. It is not another frog meme but a promising experiment that combines the joy of meme status with real-life blockchain utility, which is an iteration of our iconic meme character. It is a next-gen, degen-owned memecoin that seeks to combine humor with energy and a disaster with serious decentralization technology.

LILPEPE: Layer 2 utility where meme culture happens

The difference between Little Pepe and other projects is its base, a brand new Layer 2 blockchain built to be fast, secure and with a low fee. 

The full network is driven by the LILPEPE utility token that makes possible not only a lightning-fast transaction but also community governance.

However, it is not a meme project only. It has to do with creating long-term value in a quickly moving market. Here’s how:

  • DeFi Tools: Lock LILPEPE or run it as a farmer to gain passive income, which will bring meme magic to life.
  • Community Governance: Holders do not merely observe but also suggest and vote on the project’s direction, creating a fully decentralized ecosystem.
  • Meme-focused Launchpad: Our future strategies involve a launchpad of meme-based projects that can fuel the strength of meme-based creators and the Little Pepe universe.

By incorporating meme culture into these utilities, LILPEPE provides its community with genuine motivations to hold, participate, and co-build.

The Little Pepe roadmap: Journey through memes

And the journey with Little Pepe is only getting started, and it happens in clean, meme-worthy phases:

  • Pregnancy: Word of mouth and early publicity cranked up, and influencer and presale buzz were still in the background.
  • Birth: The ICO, when LILPEPE is placed at the leading exchanges, and an explosive marketing campaign. The mission? Surpass the 1b market cap and have the entire meme world spell, LILPEPE GO BRRRRR.
  • Expansion: Little Pepe is one of many currently established on a Layer 2 EVM chain, but Little Pepe is focused on the big leagues: affordable, safe, lightning fast, and with goals to enter the Top 100 on CoinMarketCap.

Why Little Pepe could be the Next big memecoin

Little Pepe is not only a viral phenomenon. Integrating real blockchain utility, transparent tokenomics, and owner-driven governance with meme culture, LILPEPE is carving a new chapter in memecoin history. 

Currently in Stage 2 of its presale, tokens are priced at $0.0011, with the next stage set to increase the price to $0.0012. The project has already raised over $719,508 out of its $1,325,000 target in this stage, selling more than 699 million tokens. 

With a listing price expected to be significantly higher, under $0.002 still offers crypto enthusiasts a rare early-stage entry into a memecoin that delivers more than just hype — it brings real infrastructure and community-powered growth. This is hardly the end of the decade of memecoins. Be a part of the up-and-coming hit in crypto, join the LILPEPE movement now!

For more information, visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. crypto.news does not endorse any product mentioned on this page. Users must do their own research before taking any actions related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

What Is Jawboning? Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Sparks Legal Concerns About Trump Administration

What Is Jawboning? Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Sparks Legal Concerns About Trump Administration

The post What Is Jawboning? Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Sparks Legal Concerns About Trump Administration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Legal experts have raised concerns that ABC’s decision to pull “Jimmy Kimmel Live” from its airwaves following the host’s controversial comments about the death of Charlie Kirk, could be because the Trump administration violated free speech protections through a practice known as “jawboning.” Jimmy Kimmel speaks at Disney’s Advertising Upfront on May 13 in New York City. Disney via Getty Images Key Facts Disney-owned ABC announced Wednesday Kimmel’s show will be taken off the air “indefinitely,” which came after ABC affiliate owner Nexstar—which needs Federal Communications Commission approval to complete a planned acquisition of competitor Tegna Inc.—said it would not air the program due to Kimmel’s comments Monday regarding Kirk’s death and the reaction to it. The sudden move drew particular concern because it came only hours after FCC head Brendan Carr called for ABC to “take action” against Kimmel, and cryptically suggested his agency could take action saying, “We can do this the easy way or the hard way.” While ABC and Nexstar have not given any indication their decisions were influenced by Carr’s comments, the timing raised concerns among legal experts that the Trump administration’s threats may have unlawfully coerced ABC and Nexstar to punish Kimmel, which could constitute jawboning. Jawboning refers to “the use of official speech to inappropriately compel private action,” as defined by the Cato Institute, as governments or public officials—who cannot directly punish private actors for speech they don’t like—can use strongman tactics to try and indirectly silence critics or influence private companies’ actions. The practice is fairly loosely defined and there aren’t many legal safeguards dictating how violations of it are enforced, the Knight First Amendment Institute notes, but the Supreme Court has repeatedly ruled it can be unlawful and an impermissible First Amendment violation when it involves specific threats. The White…
Threshold
T$0.01556+0.06%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003033-3.03%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9829-0.32%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 07:17
Share
Institutions Now Control Nearly a Quarter of Available Bitcoin Supply

Institutions Now Control Nearly a Quarter of Available Bitcoin Supply

The post Institutions Now Control Nearly a Quarter of Available Bitcoin Supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 21 September 2025 | 11:00 Fresh figures from BitcoinTreasuries reveal just how concentrated Bitcoin ownership has become among institutions. According to the data, about 3.74 million BTC — nearly 18% of all coins in circulation — are now in the hands of companies, funds, governments, and other organizations. The biggest share belongs to ETFs and publicly listed companies, which have expanded their holdings rapidly since the U.S. approved spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year. In total, 332 entities are known to hold reserves: 192 public firms, 44 funds, 68 private companies, 13 governments, 11 DeFi projects, and four major custodians or exchanges. Share of the Available Supply When adjusted for coins that are unlikely to ever move — including the estimated 1.1 million BTC mined by Satoshi Nakamoto and up to 3.7 million that are believed lost — institutional ownership represents closer to 23–25% of the effective supply. Global Distribution The United States leads the pack, with 118 entities reporting Bitcoin reserves. Canada comes next with 43, followed by the UK (21), Japan (12), and Hong Kong (12). Together, these countries dominate the institutional landscape of Bitcoin adoption, both through corporate treasuries and financial products. Growing Influence The sharp increase in institutional ownership coincides with two trends: the arrival of regulated ETFs in major markets and the rise of digital asset treasury firms that manage crypto reserves in the same way corporations handle cash. The shift has accelerated in 2025, further solidifying Bitcoin’s role as a strategic asset in global finance. With nearly a quarter of liquid supply now in institutional hands, Bitcoin’s trajectory is increasingly tied to the strategies of companies, funds, and even governments — raising new questions about how decentralized the ecosystem really is. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and…
1
1$0.006112-25.96%
Union
U$0.010115-0.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$119,648.77+0.85%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 16:01
Share
How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup

How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup

TRC20 Token Development With advanced technology and evolution among all blockchains, TRC-20 has inevitably marked its position with full functionality and smart contract integration. In comparison to Ethereum and Solana, TRON is the second-largest blockchain by total value locked (TVL), right after Ethereum. Therefore, TRC20 plays a key role in growth, emphasizing many Dapps development comprising low-cost, strong security, and scalability. Therefore, if you are a trader or a startup, TRC-20 can enhance your business with an easy yet fully functional platform, packed with expert support. Moreover, selecting a reliable TRC-20 token development solution is the best course of&nbsp;action. Isn’t it interesting? Before investing, it is best to understand the features, benefits, and process involved. This article will run you through every important factor required to understand. Facts about&nbsp;TRC20 TRC-20 is a token standard that utilizes the TRON blockchain. The token follows set rules defined for how a token should operate on a blockchain. The TRC-20 token comprises more advanced features than other tokens, offering improved smart contract support and functionality. Now, what makes TRC20 stand out from ERC20 tokens? The answer is cost and speed. Ethereum has historically been the go-to platform in the crypto market. It offers high gas fees and slow transaction speeds. According to the Chaincatcher article, the total transfer volume of the USDT token on TRC-20 has surpassed 22 billion times, exceeding the transfer volume of the ERC-20 USDT for Ethereum, which counts only 2.6 billion&nbsp;times. Let’s see what kind of gains startups can gain with&nbsp;TRC-20.. Why is TRC-20 the Best for Startups? TRC20 is built on the TRON blockchain, offering high output and low setup costs. Startups can gain TRON decentralization with security protocols with distributed nodes. The platform can be easily integrated with other blockchain systems, providing a growing ecosystem of developers and investors. Therefore, TRON can become a perfect pitch to score new projects with potential clients without any bugging and high&nbsp;fees. Additionally, the standard is suitable for launching tokens efficiently due to the basic development process and strong compatibility with major wallets and exchanges. New projects can accelerate time-to-market with reduced technical barriers. A startup can only acquire the best with optimal knowledge about tokens in the next&nbsp;section. Advantages for Startups of TRC-20&nbsp;token When startups choose to develop their platform with TRC-20 token development, it comprises several advantages: Efficiency- TRC-20 can enhance high potential and low latency in blockchain structure, offering fast and cost-effective trades in the&nbsp;market. Scalability- It can be installed with the help of developers and executed on a large scale in token ecosystems with a scalable network enhanced by TRON.Backed by architecture to increase user demand and transaction volumes. Interoperability- TRC20 tokens are compatible with the TRON application, streamlining smooth integration with the diverse TRON ecosystem. Decentralized- This offers censorship resistance, immutability, and rustless operation with an improved TRON decentralized network. The next section elaborates on key features that make a difference in launching startups. Key Features of TRC-20&nbsp;Token Building a TRC-20 Token with significant scalability and core functionalities, driving a significant increase in the crypto&nbsp;market. Quick Trades- Users can perform fast transactions with TRC-2o provided in the network. This ensures an efficient transfer process with low gas fees, making it ideal for business. Smart Contracts Operations -This enhances and complicates agreements with smart contract automation. Users can build trust without any interference from third&nbsp;parties. Compatibility in Wallets Exchanges- With major TRON wallets, it is compatible with diverse wallets. This builds trust with a wide range of cryptocurrency exchanges with easy storage and&nbsp;trades. Token Customizations- Tokens can be customized by users as per their business ideas, with transfer restrictions, minting, burning, security compliance, and regulatory compliance. Elevated Scalability- TRC-20 tokens offer high transaction volumes that are ideal for startups with high significance. A token can function well with balanced security, which is discussed in the next&nbsp;section. Top-Notch Security of TRC-20&nbsp;Token A safe and secure platform should always have security fundamentals to secure the user experience as well as&nbsp;assets. Strong Transparent Records- The transactions should be recorded on a public TRON blockchain, which is secured by a ledger by the user themselves. Cross-chain compatibility. This feature gives access and convenience to managing, trading, and storing their DeFi and NFT assets from their&nbsp;wallets. Access Control- Features like multi-signature wallets and role-based permission helps users to control the implementation in sensitive cases. Security against Hacks- This is a core feature that helps to enhance a strong blockchain with decentralized security, resistant to any theft&nbsp;attacks. Robust Transaction- The User’s transaction should be signed with the help of a multi-signature and validated from a secure&nbsp;network. Startups can attain a roadmap with various use cases in standard TRC-20 in the following section. Popular Use Cases of TRC-20&nbsp;Token There are many use cases of TRC-20 Token development, comprising DeFi applications, and much&nbsp;more. Utility Tokens for&nbsp;dApps Trades and&nbsp;Revenues Fundraising and Token&nbsp;Sales Tokenized Assets and Real-world assets&nbsp;(RWA) A crucial step in developing a TRC-20 token requires knowledge about financial resources and costing, which is discussed in the next&nbsp;section. Cost of Developing a TRC20&nbsp;Token The financial cost of developing a TRC token depends on numerous primary factors for almost all startups. Therefore, when it comes to TRC-20 token development cost, it relies on the complexity of the process, along with the development of&nbsp;TRC-20. Apart from TRC-20, there are many other factors, such as the complexity of the smart contract, the size of the development team, and the number of token requirements, core features and functionalities, designing and branding, legal and regulatory obligations, marketing, promotions, and lastly, post-development support. Therefore, the exact cost of building a TRC-20 token is a subjective matter. Since it varies from the factors discussed, along with consultation with a reputable TRC-20 token development Company. How to Choose the Best TRC20 Token Development Company? The best TRC20 Token Development Service must align with certain measures that meet your business&nbsp;vision. Firstly, there must be a professional consultation on the customizable features and rich creation of the TRC-20 token, built from&nbsp;scratch. The token should be provided with robust security protocols, high output, and high scalability. An updated TRON Virtual Machine (TVM) to address all the necessary features for developing TRC20 with features and functionalities. With a high level of storage capacity supporting prominent features, a TRC20 should be&nbsp;created. The development solution must have proficiency in trending technologies with a skilled team of professionals experienced in TRC20 Token development. Apart from this, the team should provide post-maintenance with alignment of token functionalities with scalable features. This ensures creative yet simple features with a token that impresses users in the crypto&nbsp;market. Conclusion Since you have reached the end of the blog, you have gained knowledge of the TRC-20 ecosystem with strong, secure features. TRC20 is a versatile platform that contributes to diverse industries towards decentralization. The market is in a constant roll from Ethereum to the TRON blockchain with a decentralized market. The decentralized platform is built on the TRON blockchain, which drives the market with profitable business in the cryptocurrency market. A safe TRC-20 token packed with rich and cost-effective features can be developed with the help of a crypto token development company. With defined business goals, users can bring life to a secure, technical-friendly TRC-20 token development. The user can gain a enhanced approach with expert TRC-20 proficiency experts to provide you with the premium services. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) Q1. How can startups for fundraising be helpful for&nbsp;TRC-20? Ans: TRC-20 tokens can be helpful for fundraising through Initial Coin Offering (ICOs) or token sales. This helps to streamline global investors across without any higher gas fees. Hence, it opens more opportunities for startups. Q2. Is TRC-20&nbsp;secure? Ans: Yes, TRC-20 is more secure on the TRON blockchain due to transparency. Users can attain secure transactions without any intermediaries. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent any vulnerabilities. Q3. What are the most common use cases of TRC-20 in startups? Ans: The common cases of TRC-20 for startups are Defi platforms, art collections, and much&nbsp;more. Q4. Do smart contracts support TRC-20&nbsp;tokens? Ans: Yes, smart contracts support TRC-20 tokens with TRON. This helps users operate staking, yield farming, and governance voting, and build decentralized applications. How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Startup
STARTUP$0.006272-16.67%
Share
Medium2025/10/03 14:26
Share

Trending News

More

What Is Jawboning? Jimmy Kimmel Suspension Sparks Legal Concerns About Trump Administration

Institutions Now Control Nearly a Quarter of Available Bitcoin Supply

How TRC20 Tokens Can Drive Growth for the Crypto Startup

Why I Believe RWA Tokens Are the Future of Investing

Bio Protocol Raises $6.9 Million to Power AI and Blockchain in Science