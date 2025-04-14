Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

By: PANews
2025/04/14 16:25
Moonveil
MORE$0.0709-0.49%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.075-2.18%
HAI
HAI$0.007184-0.16%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1186-6.31%

Author: Stanford HAI (Stanford Artificial Intelligence Institute)

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Stanford HAI recently released the 456-page "Artificial Intelligence Index Report 2025". Here are some key points about artificial intelligence trends:

1. AI is becoming much more powerful than imagined

In the new benchmarks MMMU, GPQA, and SWE-bench, AI performance improved significantly: scores increased by 18.8%, 48.9%, and 67.3%, respectively. In addition to the benchmarks, AI systems made significant progress in generating high-quality videos, and in some cases, large language models (LLMs) even surpassed humans in timed programming tasks.

Note:

MMMU is a novel, carefully designed benchmark for multi-disciplinary multimodal understanding and reasoning at the university level, aiming to evaluate the expert-level multimodal understanding capabilities of underlying models on a wide range of tasks.

GPQA is a challenging dataset consisting of 448 high-quality and difficult multiple-choice questions written by experts in different fields. Experts who hold or are pursuing a PhD in the corresponding field achieve only 65% accuracy, while highly skilled non-expert verifiers achieve only 34% accuracy despite spending an average of more than 30 minutes and having unlimited access to the Internet.

SWE-bench is a benchmark for evaluating the performance of Large Language Models (LLMs) on real-world software questions collected from GitHub.

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

2. AI is more efficient, accessible, and affordable

Smaller AI models with fewer parameters are becoming increasingly powerful: in just two years, the number of parameters has been reduced by about 100 times, while still scoring over 60% on the Massive Multi-Task Language Understanding (MMLU) test.

The gap between open source and closed source models is also narrowing, with the performance gap falling from 8% to just 1.7% in some benchmarks.

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Furthermore, the cost of inference for systems reaching the level of GPT-3.5 dropped by more than 280 times from November 2022 to October 2024. At the hardware level, costs dropped by 30% per year, while energy efficiency improved by 40% per year.

The threshold for advanced AI is rapidly decreasing. Not to mention the development of sparse models like DeepSeek, where only relevant parameters are activated to answer the user’s query under the Mixture of Experts (MoE) structure, making the whole thing more efficient.

Indeed, as smaller but more powerful AI models continue to emerge, the requirements for AI model training have been reduced, and cost-effective distributed training is expected to become mainstream in the next decade. There are currently some top projects conducting related research based on different theoretical frameworks.

3. AI is increasingly integrated into everyday life

In 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved 223 AI-assisted medical devices, up from just six in 2015. On the roads, self-driving cars are no longer experiments: Waymo, one of the largest operators in the U.S., provides more than 150,000 self-driving rides per week, and Baidu’s Apollo Go fleet of driverless taxis is now operational in several Chinese cities.

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

4. Corporate investment in AI has increased significantly, driving record investments and adoption

The adoption of AI in business is also accelerating: 78% of organizations are using AI in 2024, up from 55% the year before. At the same time, a growing body of research confirms that AI can increase productivity and help close skills gaps across the workforce.

In fact, product-market fit breakdowns will occur more frequently as AI causes customer expectations to grow exponentially, making existing solutions obsolete overnight, leaving incumbents with no chance to adapt.

5. Despite rising optimism about AI globally, Asians are more optimistic about AI

In countries such as China (83%), Indonesia (80%) and Thailand (77%), the majority believe that the benefits of AI products and services outweigh the risks. In contrast, optimism remains far lower in places such as Canada (40%), the United States (39%) and the Netherlands (36%).

However, this attitude is changing: since 2022, optimism has grown significantly in a number of previously skeptical countries, including Germany (up 10%), France (up 10%), Canada (up 8%), the United Kingdom (up 8%) and the United States (up 4%).

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

6. The influence of artificial intelligence in scientific research is increasing, and it has become an important driving force for scientific progress

The growing importance of AI is reflected in major scientific prizes: two Nobel Prizes were awarded for research into deep learning (physics) and its application to protein folding (chemistry), while the Turing Award recognized groundbreaking contributions to reinforcement learning.

Clearly, AI is advancing at an exponential and unexpected pace, which is significant to most people. As a result, AI security is becoming increasingly important. While AI makes forgery easier, cryptography makes it more difficult. Look forward to crypto projects that can leverage the native properties of blockchain (verifiability and transparency) to build practical solutions in this area.

Related reading: Interview with Chris Dixon, founder of a16z: The intersection of artificial intelligence and encryption technology

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

The post Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold is strutting its way into record territory, smashing through $3,700 an ounce Wednesday morning, as Sprott Asset Management strategist Paul Wong says the yellow metal may finally snatch the dollar’s most coveted role: store of value. Wong Warns: Fiscal Dominance Puts U.S. Dollar on Notice, Gold on Top Gold prices eased slightly to $3,678.9 […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/gold-hits-3700-as-sprotts-wong-says-dollars-store-of-value-crown-may-slip/
Union
U$0.01026-1.25%
CROWN
CROWN$0.0472-1.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:33
Share
OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

OpenAI is moving quickly to turn Sora, its new AI video app, into a money-making machine after its debut this week on Apple’s App Store. The app lets users type prompts to generate short clips, and it has already filled timelines with animated characters, brand logos, and even political figures. Chief Executive Sam Altman said […]
Sora
SORA$0.0004075+3.76%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.119-6.00%
RWAX
APP$0.001942-4.57%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/05 01:28
Share
Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

The post Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Gold (XAUt), the gold-backed digital token issued by stablecoin giant Tether, is closing in on a $1.5 billion market capitalization. According to data released by the company, Tether Gold’s market capitalization currently stands at about $1.46 billion, supported by 966 gold bars weighing 11,693.4 kilograms. Sponsored Digital Gold Rush Pushes Tether’s XAUt Toward $1.5 Billion The firm said the token’s total minted supply amounts to 375,572.25 ounces, of which 261,961.71 ounces—worth roughly $1.01 billion—are in circulation, while 113,610.54 ounces remain available for sale. Tether XAUt Token Supply. Source: Tether The token’s market value rise mirrors gold’s record-breaking rally. Indeed, spot gold price recently climbed to an all-time high of $3,896.49, marking its seventh consecutive weekly gain. Market analysts attribute this climb to investors seeking safety amid fears of a prolonged US government shutdown and mounting expectations of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates. As gold prices soar, digital representations like XAUt have benefited from parallel demand. Investors increasingly view tokenized gold as a more liquid, accessible alternative to traditional holdings. Sponsored Consequently, Tether Gold has appreciated by nearly 46% over the past year and 10% in the past month, earning it a place among the world’s 100 largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Tether to Deepen Gold Strategy Tether’s ambitions in tokenized assets extend well beyond XAUt’s market performance. The USDT issuer is reportedly working to raise at least $200 million for a new Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO) focused on tokenized gold. On this venture, it is partnering with Antalpha, a firm linked to Bitcoin hardware maker Bitmain. Sponsored According to the report, the DATCO will hold Tether’s XAUt tokens and open the door for broader institutional participation in tokenized gold. Meanwhile, this venture builds on a series of earlier collaborations between Tether and Antalpha. In June, Tether acquired…
Movement
MOVE$0.1129-3.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013504-0.30%
Tether Gold
XAUT$3,895.36+0.26%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/05 01:01
Share

Trending News

More

Gold Hits $3,700 as Sprott’s Wong Says Dollar’s Store-of-Value Crown May Slip

OpenAI offers rights holders new controls in Sora

Investors Are Rushing For Tether Gold After This Tokenization Move

Solana koers kan richting $350 en $520 bij wekelijkse candle boven $260

Top 5 Common Pitfalls in Oracle Cloud Financial Implementations and How to Avoid Them