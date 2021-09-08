YAY

YAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

NamnYAY

RankNo.2355

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.00%

Cirkulationsutbud687,746,250

Maxutbud0

Totalt utbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.09812082,2021-09-08

Lägsta pris0.000180253611537279,2023-03-13

Offentlig blockkedjaBSC

IntroduktionYAY Network is an innovative and decentralized venture capital and accelerator platform tailored to empower visionary entrepreneurs within the Web3 ecosystem. Pioneering a top-tier launchpad experience, YAY Network offers a unique blend of support services and fair funding opportunities. Through $YAY staking, users gain access to scalable Initial DEX Offerings (IDOs), as well as a Private Alpha group. By harnessing the power of blockchain technology, YAY Network ensures utmost transparency, security, and inclusivity in its funding model. Founders can confidently access a dedicated advisory team, benefiting from expert guidance in private sales, pitch development, website optimization, and more. Additionally, the platform fosters an engaged and supportive community, propelling projects forward with organic awareness and momentum. As an all-encompassing platform for Web3 innovators, YAY Network sets a new standard for decentralized venture capital, paving the way for a flourishing and vibrant landscape of groundbreaking projects and disruptive ideas.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC är din enklaste väg till krypto. Utforska världens ledande kryptovalutabörser för att köpa, handla och tjäna pengar på krypto. Handla med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH och mer än 3,000 altcoins.
Sök
Favoriter
YAY/USDT
YAY Network
----
--
24h hög
--
24h låg
--
24h volym (YAY)
--
24h Belopp (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Marknadsaffärer
Spot
Öppna ordrar（0）
Orderhistorik
Handelshistorik
Öppna positioner (0)
MEXC är din enklaste väg till krypto. Utforska världens ledande kryptovalutabörser för att köpa, handla och tjäna pengar på krypto. Handla med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH och mer än 3,000 altcoins.
YAY/USDT
YAY Network
--
--‎--
24h hög
--
24h låg
--
24h volym (YAY)
--
24h Belopp (USDT)
--
Diagram
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Info
Öppna ordrar（0）
Orderhistorik
Handelshistorik
Öppna positioner (0)
network_iconOnormalt nätverk
Linje 1
Kundservice online
Loading...