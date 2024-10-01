WHITE
WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives.
By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.
NamnWHITE
RankNo.203
Marknadsvärde$0.00
Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00
Marknadsandel%
Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.00%
Cirkulationsutbud650,000,000,000
Maxutbud1,000,000,000,000
Totalt utbud1,000,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighet0.65%
Utgivningsdatum--
Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--
Högsta någonsin0.0016982893173376,2025-05-31
Lägsta pris0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01
Offentlig blockkedjaETH
IntroduktionWhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives.
By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.
Sektor
Sociala medier
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.