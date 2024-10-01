WHITE

WhiteRock is a real-world asset protocol designed to tokenize economic rights to traditional financial assets like stocks, bonds, property, options, and derivatives. By bridging traditional finance with blockchain, WhiteRock unlocks global liquidity and simplifies access to equities, fixed income, and other investments. With a focus on transparency and efficiency, WhiteRock empowers users to trade tokenized assets seamlessly while complying with global regulations, reshaping the future of finance.

NamnWHITE

RankNo.203

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.00%

Cirkulationsutbud650,000,000,000

Maxutbud1,000,000,000,000

Totalt utbud1,000,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.65%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.0016982893173376,2025-05-31

Lägsta pris0.000000247894022727,2024-10-01

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

Sektor

Sociala medier

