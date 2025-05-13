RDAC

Redacted accelerates web3 start-ups across multiple metas and verticals, shaping the next big industry disruptors via a user and data ecosystem, powered by RDAC. The web3 industry currently suffers from a sustainability challenge - With constant meta changes, token values are not sustaining, combined with lack of product use cases and token sinks post TGE losing user attention. To address this industry challenge, united under 1 token, RDAC powers a suite of revenue-generating products that Redacted co-owns and co-develops across verticals - DeFi, AI, Trading, Payments, NFTFi, and more, with combined 1.3M users, 1.1M social reach, $500M volume. Redacted has raised $10M and is backed by Spartan Group, Animoca Brands, Polygon Ventures, and +100 of the top founders and angels in web3.

NamnRDAC

RankNo.1747

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)6.84%

Cirkulationsutbud130,648,117.96070504

Maxutbud1,000,000,000

Totalt utbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.1306%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.07676394485297608,2025-05-13

Lägsta pris0.013852902993176569,2025-06-01

Offentlig blockkedjaBASE

Sektor

Sociala medier

