RC
RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
NamnRC
RankNo.1786
Marknadsvärde$0.00
Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00
Marknadsandel%
Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.06%
Cirkulationsutbud206,354,380
Maxutbud1,000,000,000
Totalt utbud1,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighet0.2063%
Utgivningsdatum--
Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--
Högsta någonsin0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17
Lägsta pris0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23
Offentlig blockkedjaLAVA
IntroduktionRebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology,
RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income.
The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.
Sektor
Sociala medier
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.