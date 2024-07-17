RC

RebelCars.io is a groundbreaking Web3 car racing game ecosystem, developed by a visionary team with over two decades of expertise in CGI development, car racing, and gaming. Built with Unreal Engine 5 and blockchain technology, RC seamlessly integrates AI Agents, Opponents and Metahumans, DeFi features for player-owned economies, and introduces unique Track Shares, allowing users to invest in race circuits like Monaco, Suzuka, Dubai, Monza +20 more to earn passive income. The ecosystem powers the Crypto Racing Tournament series, a global decentralized racing venue with real rewards.

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.06%

Cirkulationsutbud206,354,380

Maxutbud1,000,000,000

Totalt utbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.2063%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.04193738830921288,2024-07-17

Lägsta pris0.003116133063734695,2025-03-23

Offentlig blockkedjaLAVA

