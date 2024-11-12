RBTC1

Rocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.

NamnRBTC1

RankNo.1202

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.00%

Cirkulationsutbud7,437,500,000,000

Maxutbud21,000,000,000,000

Totalt utbud21,000,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.3541%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.000032687237820629,2024-11-12

Lägsta pris0.000000895724256911,2025-05-31

Offentlig blockkedjaTONCOIN

IntroduktionRocky Rabbit is an innovative blockchain-based gaming platform designed to revolutionize the gaming industry by integrating cryptocurrency rewards with engaging gameplay. Set in a vibrant, dynamic world, players control animated rabbits who navigate through various challenges and competitions. RabBitcoin(RBTC1) is native token the game's economy, incentivizing participation, rewarding loyalty, and supporting the overall growth of the project.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.