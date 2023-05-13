PIKABOSS
Pikaboss is tired of watching everyone degenerating with the endless derivative DoggyFroggy coins. Dogs and frogs have had their day. It’s time for the most parodiable creature in the world to take his reign as king of the memes.Pikaboss is here to give memecoins some parody. Launched stealth with no blacklists, no free tokens, no presale, zero taxes, 100% Liquidity Pooled, LP Burnt and Contract Renounced, PIKA is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure Pika Power, let PIKA show you the way.
NamnPIKABOSS
RankNo.779
Marknadsvärde$0.00
Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00
Marknadsandel%
Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.00%
Cirkulationsutbud420,690,000,000,000
Maxutbud420,690,000,000,000
Totalt utbud420,690,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighet1%
Utgivningsdatum--
Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--
Högsta någonsin0.000004170812336674,2024-03-22
Lägsta pris0.000000000004630634,2023-05-13
Offentlig blockkedjaETH
Sektor
Sociala medier
