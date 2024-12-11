MYSTERY

Matt Furie's first publication, The Night Riders, features four unique characters: a frog, a rat, a dragon, and a bat/rat-like creature. This wordless, dreamlike narrative follows these characters through a fantastical landscape. Due to the lack of any text in the book, there has been much speculation about the names of the characters. After extensive research, it has been revealed that the true name of the frog character is "Mystery," and the names of the other three main characters have also come to light. This discovery adds more fascinating details to the fantastical world of The Night Riders.

NamnMYSTERY

RankNo.1915

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.00%

Cirkulationsutbud420,690,000,000,000

Maxutbud420,690,000,000,000

Totalt utbud420,690,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet1%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.000000071625505595,2024-12-24

Lägsta pris0.000000000835682667,2024-12-11

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

Sektor

Sociala medier

