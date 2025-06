MAVIA

Heroes of Mavia is an online multiplayer blockchain-based strategy game where players use their base and army to battle other players and compete for real cryptocurrency in a play-to-earn fashion. Players can purchase, rent, or partner with landowners to acquire and build a base in the game, earning more rewards as they battle with increasingly difficult bases built by other players around the world.

NamnMAVIA

RankNo.885

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)3.07%

Cirkulationsutbud111,931,126

Maxutbud256,989,887.032251

Totalt utbud250,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.4355%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin10.70544724630311,2024-02-18

Lägsta pris0.09690384445875239,2025-03-11

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

