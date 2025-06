KLIMA

KlimaDAO’s objective is to scale the impact and efficiency of climate finance globally through building transparent, neutral and public infrastructure for the voluntary carbon markets. KlimaDAO achieves this through the development and governance of a protocol which facilitates the Digital Carbon Market (DCM) using its native token $KLIMA and an on-chain governance mechanism. Today, the VCM remains opaque, with value extraction in the market that compromises the experience of consumers of carbon credits, and positive environmental impact that VCMs as a whole can have. KlimaDAO is widely recognized for its pioneering role in the nascent Regenerative Finance industry, breaking down barriers to entry and scaling environmental markets.

NamnKLIMA

RankNo.1784

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.92%

Cirkulationsutbud7,997,365

Maxutbud0

Totalt utbud19,237,497.40676237

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin3946.023537004167,2021-10-26

Lägsta pris0,2022-09-13

Offentlig blockkedjaMATIC

Sektor

Sociala medier

