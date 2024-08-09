FUCOIN
WHATS FU? Dream of magic in your crypto tale? Fu the coin that turns fortune's sail. Named for “luck” it’s here to ignite, bringing fortune to your wallet's night. WHY FU? Without Fu, a wallet's just a place, With Fu, it's a charm, a lucky embrace. Not just a token, but a key so fine, Unlocking the path where luck and fortune align.
NamnFUCOIN
RankNo.1895
Marknadsvärde$0.00
Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00
Marknadsandel%
Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.00%
Cirkulationsutbud194,529,579,979
Maxutbud10,000,000,000,000
Totalt utbud10,000,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighet0.0194%
Utgivningsdatum--
Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--
Högsta någonsin0.000362901063758805,2025-02-07
Lägsta pris0.000000039581112066,2024-08-09
Offentlig blockkedjaBSC
Sektor
Sociala medier
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.