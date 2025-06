CTC

Launched on 04/04/2019 by a team based in the US, Canada, South Korea, Nigeria, and Estonia, Creditcoin aims to address the lack of credit system among the unbanked in the emerging market. People who cannot access the banking system have to borrow from non-banks. However, credit records with non-banks are not accepted by the banks since they cannot trust the data. The project aims to solve the problem by recording credit transaction history objectively on a public blockchain.

NamnCTC

RankNo.162

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel0.0001%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)1.53%

Cirkulationsutbud454,416,053

Maxutbud600,000,000

Totalt utbud549,564,264

Cirkulationshastighet0.7573%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin8.7069481,2021-03-14

Lägsta pris0.125203867478,2020-03-13

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

Sektor

Sociala medier

