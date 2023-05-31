CRETA
Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.
NamnCRETA
RankNo.1489
Marknadsvärde$0.00
Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00
Marknadsandel%
Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.01%
Cirkulationsutbud1,466,307,454
Maxutbud10,000,000,000
Totalt utbud10,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighet0.1466%
Utgivningsdatum--
Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--
Högsta någonsin2.382079672694401,2023-05-31
Lägsta pris0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25
Offentlig blockkedjaMATIC
Sektor
Sociala medier
