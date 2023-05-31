CRETA

Founded and forged by world-class experts from game engine development, publishing, marketing, and blockchain technology, Creta guarantees to be the most creative and innovative blockchain platform in the cutting-edge quality and performance. CRETA provides a cyclical world that is interlocked with reality, composed for you to enjoy all services, including content creation, play, transaction, communication, and so on. All gathered in one common world where players and creators are the same and can create their own universes.

NamnCRETA

RankNo.1489

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.01%

Cirkulationsutbud1,466,307,454

Maxutbud10,000,000,000

Totalt utbud10,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.1466%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin2.382079672694401,2023-05-31

Lägsta pris0.002823386193634558,2025-09-25

Offentlig blockkedjaMATIC

Sektor

Sociala medier

