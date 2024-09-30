CHEEMS

“Cheems” is the lord of memes, a small, pitiful, helpless Shiba Inu. We pay respect to everyone who love Cheems, who has undergone various market dumps, project rugs and collapses in crypto market. Cheems is here for y’all, whether you have lost your house, risked your health, or got fucked by Doge, come to Cheems and gather a crowd, together, we can generate more wealth.

NamnCHEEMS

RankNo.164

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel0.0001%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.00%

Cirkulationsutbud187,495,034,775,398

Maxutbud203,672,960,023,058

Totalt utbud203,672,952,644,644.2

Cirkulationshastighet0.9205%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.000002168945828781,2025-03-25

Lägsta pris0.000000033427737282,2024-09-30

Offentlig blockkedjaBSC

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.

Loading...