CGX
Forkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets.
Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.
NamnCGX
RankNo.2645
Marknadsvärde$0.00
Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00
Marknadsandel%
Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.03%
Cirkulationsutbud173,198,643
Maxutbud1,000,000,000
Totalt utbud1,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighet0.1731%
Utgivningsdatum--
Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--
Högsta någonsin0.10756478181858915,2025-02-19
Lägsta pris0.000670763007194603,2025-04-20
Offentlig blockkedjaRONIN
IntroduktionForkast is a prediction market for gaming and internet culture, allowing users to trade on esports, memes, streamers, and Web3 trends. Community Gaming powers competitive gaming with built-in wallets, no fees, and automated payments for over 50,000 monthly matches. Since 2020, it has paid 20,000+ gamers and created 800,000 wallets.
Both platforms run on CGX, a utility token for staking, liquidity incentives, tournament access, and prediction market participation.
Sektor
Sociala medier
etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.