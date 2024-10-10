CARV
CARV is leading the development of the largest modular Identity and Data Layer (IDL) for gaming, AI, and beyond. With over 900 game and AI integrations, CARV supports 30% of all Web3 games, serving more than 9.5 million registered players, including 2.8 million unique on-chain CARV ID holders. Ranking among the top three globally for unique active wallets across 40+ chains, CARV has raised $50M from top investors like Tribe Capital, Temasek Vertex, and Animoca Brands. Backed by a team from Coinbase, Google, and Electronic Arts, CARV is transforming how data is used in gaming, AI, and beyond.
NamnCARV
RankNo.370
Marknadsvärde$0.00
Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00
Marknadsandel%
Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)5.84%
Cirkulationsutbud276,168,722.44
Maxutbud0
Totalt utbud1,000,000,000
Cirkulationshastighet%
Utgivningsdatum--
Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--
Högsta någonsin1.3970622423614902,2024-11-02
Lägsta pris0.23394575433940845,2024-10-10
Offentlig blockkedjaBASE
Sektor
Sociala medier
