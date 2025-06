BEANS

SUNBEANS is an art meme token that supports the creation, exhibition, and trading of digital art. It goes beyond the typical method of producing and trading digital art solely as NFTs, by providing an environment where artists' works can be discovered and participated in through galleries. At the same time, it supports communication between artists and participants. Through online and offline galleries, SUNBEANS aims to create an ecosystem where artists can exhibit their work and participants can watch the artists' growth.

NamnBEANS

RankNo.3655

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.00%

Cirkulationsutbud0

Maxutbud888,888,888,888

Totalt utbud888,888,888,888

Cirkulationshastighet0%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.001483280602173488,2024-12-14

Lägsta pris0.000000093462906773,2025-04-17

Offentlig blockkedjaTRX

Sektor

Sociala medier

