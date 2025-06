APU

APU, also known as Helper, is a kind and naive anthropomorphic frog that is beloved across the internet. Fed up with low-effort memecoins, more often than not led by deceptive developers, Apu decided to create his own faily launched, fully transparent coin: $APU. The one and only coin for all frens. Having already conquered the internet and the hearts of millions of people, Apu is now on his way to conquer the cryptosphere. If you consider yourself a fren, feel free to join us on this amazing ride to the only place where a character like Apu belongs to: the moon.

NamnAPU

RankNo.443

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.00%

Cirkulationsutbud337,892,157,626.5295

Maxutbud420,690,000,000

Totalt utbud337,892,157,626.5295

Cirkulationshastighet0.8031%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.001467208055895663,2024-11-18

Lägsta pris0.00000001170769029,2024-03-11

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

Sektor

Sociala medier

