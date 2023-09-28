AITECH

Solidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sqft in Europe. $AITECH is the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitating access to the Artificial Intelligence, GPU Marketplace & Launchpad. GPU Marketplace: Access high-performance GPUs for any task, from smooth cloud gaming to complex AI projects. Rent exactly what you need, for as long as you need it, on the secure, user-friendly platform. No upfront costs, just powerful processing power at competitive rates. AI Marketplace: Discover impactful AI Tools to automate day-to-day business and personal activities on the user-friendly marketplace. Categorized into 3 solutions: Foundational AI Models, AI Agents & Standalone AI Solutions. AITECH Pad Launchpad: Gateway to seed, private & public rounds for premium early-stage projects with a strong focus on AI and infrastructure projects that will become potential clients of the services offered on the AI & GPU Marketplaces. $AITECH stakers gain tiered access, allowing them to participate in these high-potential project launches on the launchpad. $AITECH token powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accepted, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to $AITECH on the Blockchain. Following the unlimited burn mechanism, a percentage of AITECH tokens used for purchasing services will be systematically burnt out of the supply.

NamnAITECH

RankNo.403

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)1.03%

Cirkulationsutbud1,551,480,024

Maxutbud2,000,000,000

Totalt utbud1,988,441,682

Cirkulationshastighet0.7757%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.49763528365825555,2024-03-13

Lägsta pris0.012467981829482607,2023-09-28

Offentlig blockkedjaBSC

IntroduktionSolidus has built an eco-friendly High-Performance Computing (HPC) Data Centre spanning 8,000 sqft in Europe. $AITECH is the world’s first deflationary AI infrastructure utility token, facilitating access to the Artificial Intelligence, GPU Marketplace & Launchpad. GPU Marketplace: Access high-performance GPUs for any task, from smooth cloud gaming to complex AI projects. Rent exactly what you need, for as long as you need it, on the secure, user-friendly platform. No upfront costs, just powerful processing power at competitive rates. AI Marketplace: Discover impactful AI Tools to automate day-to-day business and personal activities on the user-friendly marketplace. Categorized into 3 solutions: Foundational AI Models, AI Agents & Standalone AI Solutions. AITECH Pad Launchpad: Gateway to seed, private & public rounds for premium early-stage projects with a strong focus on AI and infrastructure projects that will become potential clients of the services offered on the AI & GPU Marketplaces. $AITECH stakers gain tiered access, allowing them to participate in these high-potential project launches on the launchpad. $AITECH token powers the Solidus AI Tech ecosystem, enabling seamless service procurement. Conventional payment methods are accepted, with fiat currency transactions seamlessly converted to $AITECH on the Blockchain. Following the unlimited burn mechanism, a percentage of AITECH tokens used for purchasing services will be systematically burnt out of the supply.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.

MEXC är din enklaste väg till krypto. Utforska världens ledande kryptovalutabörser för att köpa, handla och tjäna pengar på krypto. Handla med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH och mer än 3,000 altcoins.
Sök
Favoriter
AITECH/USDT
Solidus Ai Tech
----
--
24h hög
--
24h låg
--
24h volym (AITECH)
--
24h Belopp (USDT)
--
Diagram
Info
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Marknadsaffärer
Spot
Öppna ordrar（0）
Orderhistorik
Handelshistorik
Öppna positioner (0)
MEXC är din enklaste väg till krypto. Utforska världens ledande kryptovalutabörser för att köpa, handla och tjäna pengar på krypto. Handla med Bitcoin BTC, Ethereum ETH och mer än 3,000 altcoins.
AITECH/USDT
Solidus Ai Tech
--
--‎--
24h hög
--
24h låg
--
24h volym (AITECH)
--
24h Belopp (USDT)
--
Diagram
Orderbok
Marknadsaffärer
Info
Öppna ordrar（0）
Orderhistorik
Handelshistorik
Öppna positioner (0)
network_iconOnormalt nätverk
Linje 1
Kundservice online
Loading...