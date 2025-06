AEROBUD

AeroBud is inspired by Sage, a rescue dog. It was created through the meme narrative to bring greater awareness to the current situation of animal shelters and rally a community around a token. Its goal is to build a community that can share their love for pets on the Base ecosystem and provide donations to support animal shelters. As a community-driven token, the team is committed to being transparent by publicly sharing all its transactions on its socials. Aerobud has more liquidity than most memes as the team wanted to create a more stable memecoin.

NamnAEROBUD

RankNo.1044

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)0.02%

Cirkulationsutbud970,000,000

Maxutbud1,000,000,000

Totalt utbud1,000,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet0.97%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin0.07332252107368196,2024-12-07

Lägsta pris0.000498990731193964,2024-10-03

Offentlig blockkedjaBASE

Sektor

Sociala medier

