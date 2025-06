1INCH

The 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.

Namn1INCH

RankNo.161

Marknadsvärde$0.00

Marknadsvärde efter full utspädning$0.00

Marknadsandel0.0001%

Handelsvolym/marknadsvärde (24h)1.31%

Cirkulationsutbud1,387,453,092.5726726

Maxutbud0

Totalt utbud1,500,000,000

Cirkulationshastighet%

Utgivningsdatum--

Det pris till vilket tillgången först emitterades--

Högsta någonsin7.86665504,2021-05-08

Lägsta pris0.1494993160665512,2025-04-07

Offentlig blockkedjaETH

IntroduktionThe 1INCH is a functional token issued by the 1INCH trading platform. The purpose of the 1INCH is to ensure that the agreement on the aggregator is integrated to maintain a permiscible state, to protect the development ecosystem and to reward governance, and also to staking for network security. 1Inch stresses that 1Inch is not an investment, but a tool to help the platform build a decentralized, permissively licensed network. 1Inch stressed that the 1Inch tokens would not be sold to users, but as a reward for using the 1Inch, and said the system would be a virtuous circle from which users could benefit.

Sektor

Sociala medier

etfindex:mc_etfindex_sourceAnsvarsfriskrivning: Data tillhandahålls av cmc och ska inte betraktas som investeringsrådgivning.