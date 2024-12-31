Earn USDE on MEXC

Hold USDE & Earn Daily
Up to 5% APR!

Current Holdings
--
Interest Accrued
--
Earn USDE on MEXC

Advantages

High Returns

High Returns

Earn up to 5% APR—among the highest stablecoin interest available

Easy to Use

Easy to Use

Just hold USDE and start earning daily interest

Secure and Flexible

Secure and Flexible

No staking or locking required. Your funds will be available at all times.

Earn Interest by Holding USDE in Just 3 Steps

1

Sign up for a MEXC account

Sign up on the official MEXC website or mobile app and complete KYC verification.

2

Buy or Deposit USDE

Enjoy the market's lowest fees on MEXC Spot trading

3

Earn USDE

Hold USDE and earn interest daily.

What is Ethena USDe (USDE)？

Ethena's synthetic dollar, USDe, aims to provide a censorship-resistant, scalable, and stable crypto-native solution. Unlike traditional stablecoins that rely on fiat reserves, USDe maintains a soft peg to the US dollar through a delta-hedging mechanism in derivatives markets. USDe is fully backed on-chain with complete transparency and is freely composable across the entire DeFi ecosystem.

What is Ethena USDe (USDE)？

Event Rules

Participation Requirements

Users must hold a minimum of 0.1 USDE in their Spot account to participate in this event. No manual registration, staking, or locking is required.

Interest Calculation
  1. 1. During the flexible staking period, earnings will be calculated based on the user's minimum USDE balance in their Spot account from daily snapshots and the APR.
  2. 2. The daily interest rate will be dynamically adjusted based on on-chain interest and the total holdings of all platform users, with a maximum cap of 5% APR.
  3. 3. The actual interest rate is subject to the order page - Flexible Savings-Interest Details display.
Interest Distribution

Interest will be calculated starting from the day the user's minimum spot account holdings reach 0.1 USDE (T). Interest will begin to accrue from T+1. The first interest distribution will occur the following day (T+2) and will continue to be credited daily to the user's Spot account, provided they meet the eligibility requirements.

User Eligibility
  1. 1. Users must complete Primary KYC verification.
  2. 2. Sub-accounts are not eligible to participate.
  3. 3. Participants must comply with the MEXC Terms of Service. MEXC reserves the right to disqualify users found engaging in malicious or dishonest activities.
  4. 4. MEXC retains the right to final interpretation for this event. If you have any questions, please contact our Customer Service team.