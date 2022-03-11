mexc
MarketBuy CryptoTrademexcFuturesEarnmexcETFs
Mobile
Scan to download for a seamless trading experience with MEXC app
Can't download?
Client for WindowsMore
EnglishUSD
Kusama Slot Auction
Vote for your favorite projects and receive rewards
PolkadotKusama

Polkadot Slot Auction

DOT Slot Auction is a parachain auction for the Polkadot ecosystem. On MEXC, you can use DOT to vote for a Polkadot parachain project you support. After voting you will be rewarded according to the project's official auction rules.

*Please refer to the announcement for auction rules and details

My votes
Project
Campaign index
Votes received
Lockup period
Rewards
Max Supply
Action
No data

Disclaimer

MEXC always ensures the smooth progress of voting on our best effort basis. MEXC is responsible for assisting users to vote on the chain, but does not guarantee that the bid will be successful. MEXC is not responsible for any asset loss caused by potential risks including but not limited to suspension or termination of business, abrupt suspension or cessation of transactions, and price volatility driven by market movement. Please refer to the announcement for more details. Thank you for your participation!

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
Trade Crypto Fast with MEXC
About Us
About
User Agreement and Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
Learn
Announcements
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
Products
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
Download MEXC Global
Fees
VIP Services
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
Listing Application
OTC Merchants Application
Support
Institutional Services
API Document
MEXC Verify
Law Enforcement Requests
Help Center
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Media Collaboration
Submit a Request
Feedback and Suggestions
Product Suggestions
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
Community

© 2022 MEXC.COM