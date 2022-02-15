Kusama Slot Auction

As the testnet of Polkadot mainnet, Kusama has all the functions of the Polkadot mainnet and acts as a temporary preparation ground for deployment on Polkadot. Risky functions will run on the Kusama network first. Correspondingly, possible problems will be eliminated in advance to ensure a smooth launch on the mainnet. Therefore, the slot auction will also be launched on the Kusama network first, and the auction rules will be identical to those of the Polkadot mainnet.

*Please refer to the announcement for auction rules and details