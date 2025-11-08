SURREAL AI Cena (SURREAL)
Današnja cena kriptovalute SURREAL AI (SURREAL) v živo je $ 0.00003455, s spremembo 11.16 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz SURREAL v USD je $ 0.00003455 na SURREAL.
Kriptovaluta SURREAL AI je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 34,547, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 999.95M SURREAL. V zadnjih 24 urah se je SURREAL trgovalo med $ 0.00003096 (najnižje) in $ 0.0000405 (najvišje), kar odraža tržno aktivnost. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0.00041113, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.00001034.
V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je SURREAL premaknil +0.25% v zadnji uri in +61.31% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.
Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija SURREAL AI je $ 34.55K, 24-urni volumen trgovanja pa znaša --. Obstoječa ponudba SURREAL je 999.95M, skupna ponudba pa znaša 999947317.781994. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 34.55K.
+0.25%
+11.16%
+61.31%
+61.31%
Danes je bila sprememba cene SURREAL AI v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene SURREAL AI v USD $ -0.0000126167.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene SURREAL AI v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene SURREAL AI v USD $ 0.
|Pika
|Sprememba (USD)
|Sprememba (%)
|Danes
|$ 0
|+11.16%
|30 dni
|$ -0.0000126167
|-36.51%
|60 dni
|$ 0
|--
|90 dni
|$ 0
|--
Leta 2040 bi cena SURREAL AI lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.
This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.
The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.
By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.
Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.
Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.