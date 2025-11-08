BorzaDEX+
Današnja cena kriptovalute SURREAL AI v živo je 0.00003455 USD. Tržna kapitalizacija SURREAL je 34,547 USD. Spremljajte posodobitve cen iz SURREAL v kriptovaluto USD v realnem času, grafikone v živo, tržno kapitalizacijo, 24-urni volumen in še več!Današnja cena kriptovalute SURREAL AI v živo je 0.00003455 USD. Tržna kapitalizacija SURREAL je 34,547 USD. Spremljajte posodobitve cen iz SURREAL v kriptovaluto USD v realnem času, grafikone v živo, tržno kapitalizacijo, 24-urni volumen in še več!

Več o SURREAL

Informacije o ceni SURREAL

Kaj je SURREAL

Uradna spletna stran SURREAL

Tokenomika SURREAL

Napoved cen SURREAL

SURREAL AI Logotip

SURREAL AI Cena (SURREAL)

Nerazporejeno

Cena 1 SURREAL v USD v živo:

--
----
+11.10%1D
USD
SURREAL AI (SURREAL) Live Price Chart
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 21:00:22 (UTC+8)

Današnja cena SURREAL AI

Današnja cena kriptovalute SURREAL AI (SURREAL) v živo je $ 0.00003455, s spremembo 11.16 % v zadnjih 24 urah. Trenutna stopnja pretvorbe iz SURREAL v USD je $ 0.00003455 na SURREAL.

Kriptovaluta SURREAL AI je trenutno na #-. mestu s tržno kapitalizacijo $ 34,547, njena razpoložljiva ponudba pa znaša 999.95M SURREAL. V zadnjih 24 urah se je SURREAL trgovalo med $ 0.00003096 (najnižje) in $ 0.0000405 (najvišje), kar odraža tržno aktivnost. Njegova najvišja vrednost vseh časov znaša $ 0.00041113, najnižja vrednost vseh časov pa je $ 0.00001034.

V kratkoročni uspešnosti se je SURREAL premaknil +0.25% v zadnji uri in +61.31% v zadnjih 7 dneh. V zadnjem dnevu je skupni volumen trgovanja dosegel --.

Tržne informacije SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

$ 34.55K
$ 34.55K$ 34.55K

--
----

$ 34.55K
$ 34.55K$ 34.55K

999.95M
999.95M 999.95M

999,947,317.781994
999,947,317.781994 999,947,317.781994

Trenutna tržna kapitalizacija SURREAL AI je $ 34.55K, 24-urni volumen trgovanja pa znaša --. Obstoječa ponudba SURREAL je 999.95M, skupna ponudba pa znaša 999947317.781994. Njena popolnoma razredčena vrednost (FDV) je $ 34.55K.

Zgodovina cene SURREAL AI, USD

24-urni razpon sprememb cen:
$ 0.00003096
$ 0.00003096$ 0.00003096
24H Nizka
$ 0.0000405
$ 0.0000405$ 0.0000405
24H Visoka

$ 0.00003096
$ 0.00003096$ 0.00003096

$ 0.0000405
$ 0.0000405$ 0.0000405

$ 0.00041113
$ 0.00041113$ 0.00041113

$ 0.00001034
$ 0.00001034$ 0.00001034

+0.25%

+11.16%

+61.31%

+61.31%

Zgodovina cen SURREAL AI (SURREAL) v USD

Danes je bila sprememba cene SURREAL AI v USD $ 0.
V preteklih 30 dneh je bila sprememba cene SURREAL AI v USD $ -0.0000126167.
V preteklih 60 dneh je bila sprememba cene SURREAL AI v USD $ 0.
V zadnjih 90 dneh je bila sprememba cene SURREAL AI v USD $ 0.

PikaSprememba (USD)Sprememba (%)
Danes$ 0+11.16%
30 dni$ -0.0000126167-36.51%
60 dni$ 0--
90 dni$ 0--

Napoved cene za kriptovaluto SURREAL AI

Napoved cene SURREAL AI (SURREAL) za leto 2030 (čez pet let)
Na podlagi zgornjega modula za napovedovanje cen je ciljna cena SURREAL v letu 2030 $ -- skupaj s stopnjo rasti 0.00%.
Napoved cen SURREAL AI (SURREAL) za leto 2040 (čez 15 let)

Leta 2040 bi cena SURREAL AI lahko dosegla rast 0.00%. Lahko bi dosegel ceno trgovanja v višini $ --.

Želite vedeti, kakšna bo cena kriptovalute SURREAL AI v letih 2025–2026? Obiščite našo stran z napovedmi cen SURREAL za obdobje 2025–2026 s klikom na Napoved cene kriptovalute SURREAL AI.

Kaj je SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

This project is a memecoin centered around the creation, distribution, and promotion of “AI brain rot” style memes, heavily inspired by chaotic, fast-paced, and surreal content found on platforms like TikTok. Our goal is to embrace and amplify a new wave of internet humor by leveraging artificial intelligence to generate memes that capture the absurdity, randomness, and cultural relevance of viral TikTok trends. This type of content is characterized by overstimulating visuals, distorted audio, and nonsensical humor — a format that has become a defining feature of modern meme culture, especially among younger audiences such as Gen Z.

The memecoin serves as both a digital asset and a cultural vehicle, aiming to unite communities who thrive on irony, satire, and experimental internet art. It brings together blockchain technology, AI content generation, and social media virality into one ecosystem where users can create, share, and engage with content while being rewarded through token incentives. Users will be able to participate in meme contests, collaborate on AI-generated meme formats, and vote on the best brain rot creations — all within a decentralized and gamified environment.

By aligning a memecoin with this evolving content style, the project taps into a fast-growing digital subculture that values creativity, speed, and irreverence over traditional content formats. The token itself becomes a symbol of participation in this movement — not just a speculative asset, but a tool for interaction and expression within the meme economy. Through strategic partnerships with AI developers, meme creators, and TikTok influencers, the project will constantly evolve alongside internet trends, ensuring the content remains fresh, engaging, and virally potent.

Additionally, the project aims to create open-source AI tools that allow anyone to generate brain rot-style memes without prior editing or design experience, further democratizing meme creation. This empowers everyday users to join the creative process and amplifies the reach and relatability of the content. As more users participate, the memecoin gains utility, visibility, and value, reinforcing the community-led nature of the ecosystem.

In short, this project is where blockchain meets brain rot — a high-energy, AI-driven, community-powered memecoin designed for the internet’s most chaotic minds.

MEXC je vodilna borza kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa več kot 10 milijonov uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Znana je kot borza z najširšo izbiro žetonov, najhitrejšo kotacijo žetonov in najnižjimi pristojbinami trgovanja na trgu. Pridružite se MEXC zdaj, da doživite vrhunsko likvidnost in najbolj konkurenčne pristojbine na trgu!

Vir SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Uradna spletna stran

Ljudje sprašujejo tudi: Druga vprašanja o SURREAL AI

Koliko bo leta 2030 vredna 1 kriptovaluta SURREAL AI?
Če bi kriptovaluta SURREAL AI rasla po 5-% letni stopnji, bi lahko njena ocenjena vrednost do leta 2026 dosegla približno $--, do leta 2030 $--, do leta 2035 $-- in do leta 2040 $--. Te številke prikazujejo scenarij stalne rasti, čeprav bo dejanska cena v prihodnosti odvisna od sprejetja na trgu, razvoja predpisov in makroekonomskih pogojev. Spodaj si lahko ogledate celotno tabelo projekcij, v kateri so po posameznih letih podrobno razčlenjene potencialne cene in pričakovana donosnost kriptovalute SURREAL AI.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-11-08 21:00:22 (UTC+8)

Pomembne panožne novosti SURREAL AI (SURREAL)

Čas (UTC+8)VrstaInformacije
11-08 07:05:00Posodobitve industrije
"Classic" Altcoins Rise Broadly, Storage and Privacy Sector Tokens Show Independent Market Trends
11-07 21:26:04Posodobitve industrije
Possibly affected by multiple project collapses, total lending protocol TVL across the network plummeted by nearly $12 billion
11-07 01:12:41Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Posodobitve industrije
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Posodobitve industrije
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Posodobitve industrije
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%

Raziščite več o kriptovaluti SURREAL AI

Več kriptovalut za raziskovanje

Najboljše kriptovalute s tržnimi podatki, ki so na voljo na MEXC

Zavrnitev odgovornosti

Cene kriptovalut so izpostavljene najvišjim tržnim tveganjem in nestabilnosti cene. Vlagati morate v projekte in produkte, ki jih poznate in pri katerih razumete povezana tveganja. Pred kakršno koli naložbo morate skrbno pretehtati svoje naložbene izkušnje, finančno stanje, naložbene cilje in toleranco do tveganja ter se posvetovati z neodvisnim finančnim svetovalcem. To gradivo se ne sme razlagati kot finančni nasvet. Pretekla uspešnost ni zanesljiv pokazatelj prihodnje uspešnosti. Vrednost vaše naložbe se lahko zniža ali poveča in morda ne boste dobili povrnjenega zneska, ki ste ga vložili. Sami ste odgovorni za svoje odločitve o naložbah. MEXC ni odgovoren za vaše morebitne izgube. Za več informacij si oglejte naše pogoje uporabe in opozorilo o tveganju. Upoštevajte tudi, da podatki v zvezi z zgoraj omenjeno kriptovaluto, predstavljeno tukaj (kot je njena trenutna cena v živo), temeljijo na virih tretjih oseb. Predstavljeni so vam takšni, kot so, in samo v informativne namene, brez kakršnega koli predstavljanja ali jamstva. Povezave do spletnih mest tretjih oseb prav tako niso pod nadzorom MEXC. MEXC ni odgovoren za zanesljivost in točnost takih spletnih mest tretjih oseb in njihove vsebine.