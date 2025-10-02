Tokenomika Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA)
OIIAOIIA is a unique, community-driven project inspired by the viral spinning cat meme, a symbol of internet culture’s playful and absurd nature. Originally created as a lighthearted crypto coin, OIIAOIIA quickly captured the imagination of online communities who resonated with its charm and simplicity. The project’s viral roots gave it an organic following, but as its popularity grew, it became clear that its true potential could only be realized through collective ownership and participation.
Recognizing the power of its community, the project underwent a significant transition to full community ownership. This move was aimed at fostering transparency, decentralization, and inclusivity, empowering individuals to have a direct role in shaping OIIAOIIA’s future. By putting the decision-making process into the hands of its supporters, the project ensures that it evolves in a way that aligns with the interests and creativity of its participants.
At its core, OIIAOIIA celebrates the whimsical and collaborative spirit of internet culture while exploring the possibilities of decentralized technology. Unlike traditional meme-based tokens that often rely on fleeting hype, OIIAOIIA is building a decentralized ecosystem where the community actively contributes to its growth. This ecosystem encourages creativity, governance, and innovation, turning a simple meme into a collective symbol of empowerment.
The project’s community-first approach is what sets it apart. Every decision, from developmental milestones to the coin’s utility, is shaped by the collective input of its members. This decentralization ensures that no single entity has control over the project, reinforcing trust and alignment with the principles of blockchain technology. In a space where meme coins are often short-lived and centralized, OIIAOIIA positions itself as a sustainable project rooted in transparency and collaboration.
OIIAOIIA also aims to bridge the gap between internet culture and blockchain by creating value in unexpected places. It is a testament to the power of community-driven projects to turn simple ideas into something greater. By combining the universality of humor with decentralized governance, OIIAOIIA is not just a meme coin—it’s a platform for exploring the intersection of creativity, technology, and collective ownership.
As the project continues to evolve, OIIAOIIA remains committed to its vision of fostering a decentralized community that values transparency, innovation, and fun. It is a project that invites everyone to take part in its journey, transforming a spinning cat meme into a lasting and meaningful endeavor in the world of crypto.
Tokenomika Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Spinning Cat (OIIAOIIA) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov OIIAOIIA, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov OIIAOIIA.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko OIIAOIIA, raziščite ceno žetona OIIAOIIA v živo!
